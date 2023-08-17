CONDITIONS were ideal for the latest round of the Trot Around Tuesdays for athletes at the Bendigo Region Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.
On a superb night for racing a field of 33 lined up for the 3000m or 1000m events at the Retreat Road track.
The in-form Jake Hilson ran a great race to take out the 3000m in 9.28 minutes.
Fastest female was Anne McIntosh in 12.50.
Peter Curtis and Barb Bryant were the fastest male and female walkers.
Victory in the 1000m went to Beau Blythman in 3.21 minutes.
Milanke Haasbroek ran well in her build-up to the Australian All-Schools cross-country championships by being fastest girl in 3.42.
Archie Injamanon and Sheridan Commons were the fastest walkers.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
3000m: Jake Hilson 9.28, Harry Ukich 10.57, Greg Hilson 11.37, Aaron Anderson 12.45, Anne McIntosh 12.50, Craig Green 13.08, Lisa Wilkinson 13.35, Richard Marchingo 14.18, Nadene Macdonald 15.01, Kristy Kum Too 15.07, Leah Cripps 15.39, Bec Soulsby 15.58, Kaine Fleming-Marsh 16.26, Peter Curtis 17.27 (walk), Barb Bryant 18.52 (walk), Annie Fleming-Marsh 20.35, L.J. Fleming-Marsh 20.35, Keelan McInerney dnf.
1000m: Beau Blythman 3.21, Bradie Sheldon 3.41, Milanke Haasbroek 3.42, Jaymo Colvin 3.58, Larry Abel 3.58, Steph Pompei 4.35, Tara Anderson 5.04, Matisse Marsili 5.45, Fletcher McCallum 6.08, Archie Injamanon 6.20 (walk), Drake Barkla 6.27, Mac Fleming-Marsh 6.40, Sheridan Commons 7.15 (walk), Annette Curtis 7.58 (walk), Rahni Patrao dnf.
