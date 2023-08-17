Buchanan runner-up in national half-marathon championships

TEAM-MATES in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Bendigo's own Andy Buchanan and Melbourne's Liam Adams fought out a great finish to the Australian half-marathon.
Two of Australia's best runners at variety of distances on road, track or hills led the way in the 21.1km showdown at Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast.
It was Adams, fourth in the marathon (42.2km) in Birmingham who captured another national title by winning in 1hour 2.55minutes.
Buchanan put in another superb run to be runner-up in 1:03.12.
Among the many highs of Buchanan's athletics career was seventh in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Moama's Archie Reid also put in a brilliant run on the Sunshine Coast to be sixth in 1:05.31.
The past two cross-country seasons, Buchanan and Reid have played key roles in Bendigo's team, aka Bats, being number one in premier division of the On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.
Round eight of XCR is on this Saturday at St Anne's Winery in Myrniong.
Athletes will race under the Ekiden Relay format.
Reid is listed to run the 7.7km leg for the Bats, while Buchanan has a rest.
Next major hit-out for Buchanan is the Australian cross-country championships on August 26 at Mt Stromlo Forest in Canberra.
Athletics Victoria team for the AA national crown and also School Sport Australia titles includes 16 athletes with links to Bendigo region.
Andy Buchanan, Archie Reid and Nathan Stoate will be racing in the open 10km.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.