Doubleheader at Canterbury Park kickstarts CVFLW finals series

CVFLW finals begin this Sunday with a doubleheader at Canterbury Park.
Undefeated Castlemaine take on competition newcomers Woorinen in the qualifying final, with the winner to head straight through to the big dance.
Eaglehawk and Golden Square will fight for the right to take on the loser of that game when they meet in the elimination final.
The Magpies and Hawks head into their respective clashes as firm favourites, but after finishing 13-1 in 2022 and subsequently losing the qualifying final, Magpies coach Jordan Cochrane is fully aware finals is a different beast.
"Anything can happen, so I've told the girls not to take it lightly as we saw what happened last year when Golden Square rocked us, and last time we played Woorinen, they didn't have their full team, so we're expecting a tough contest," Cochrane said.
Last week's bye came at the perfect time for the Magpies with sore bodies able to rest up before the flag assault.
However, Ainsley Taft and Jo Allen haven't recovered in time but are expected to return for the grand final should the Magpies triumph on Sunday.
Cochrane said the feeling amongst the group is top-notch.
"The vibes have been excellent," he said.
"At this time of year, there's not much more you can do in terms of fitness, so it's just about keeping the girls loose and ensuring they're enjoying it because that's when we play our best footy anyway."
The Magpies will have to weather the storm the Tigers' formidable contested midfield are sure to bring, but if they can control possession and get their outside running game going, they shouldn't have too many problems.
The loser will know their opponents for the preliminary final before the first bounce, with the Hawks and Bulldogs contest being played beforehand.
With a 6-6 record, the Bulldogs snuck into finals and against a much more fancied opposition in the Hawks, they head in with minimal pressure, according to coach Nathan Manuel.
"We've got everything to gain and nothing to lose," Manuel said.
"We're just going in looking for some finals experience being a young side.
"We only have about five players who've played in finals before, and those who haven't will gain valuable experience from this year's campaign."
Manuel will be relying on his senior core to guide the way.
"Our skipper Liz Watkins will be the one to calm the nerves along with Maddy White, who has played a lot of finals footy and has that calm demeanour on the field," Manuel said.
"Marnie Gudge will have a big job in defence, being the one to settle the ship, and we'll have to do our homework regarding matchups down back because they're a very dangerous outfit."
The Hawks beat Square in both previous meetings this season, but a 25-point win in round eight shows it won't be a cakewalk for Molly Metcalf's girls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.