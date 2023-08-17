Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Doubleheader at Canterbury Park kickstarts CVFLW finals series

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's star forward Paynton Jolliffe kicks towards goal during her sides win over North Bendigo last Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Golden Square's star forward Paynton Jolliffe kicks towards goal during her sides win over North Bendigo last Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

CVFLW finals begin this Sunday with a doubleheader at Canterbury Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.