"When you think about what Brian Walsh did as a player and coach, there's been few that have had a bigger impact on Bendigo football."
Those are the fitting words Ray Byrne used to describe his friend, team-mate and coach, who passed away last week at the age of 72 after a long battle with illness.
From a pure football point of view, Walsh should be regarded as one of Bendigo's greats.
In 1969 at age 18 playing for Sandhurst, Walsh became the youngest winner of the BFNL's highest individual honour - the Michelsen Medal.
Carlton swooped on Walsh and he made his VFL debut the following year.
He went on to play 64 games for Carlton and 51 for Essendon in a VFL career that spanned from 1970 to 1978.
Walsh topped Carlton's goalkicking table with 60 in 1973, the same year he played in the Blues' grand final side that lost to Richmond.
He was held in high regard at Carlton and as a mark of respect the Blues wore black armbands in last weekend's win over Melbourne at the MCG.
Walsh had a coaching stint with VFA club Werribee. As a playing coach at Werribee, he broke his ankle and missed over half the season, but still won the club best and fairest award.
Walsh spent three years as an assistant to Robert Walls at Fitzroy, before returning to Bendigo where he coached Sandhurst for two years.
It was with Sandhurst's arch-rival Golden Square that Walsh made his greatest statement as a coach.
In his first stint with the club he coached the Dogs to back-to-back flags in 1988-89.
After spending most of the 1990s coaching the Bendigo Pioneers in the TAC Cup, Walsh returned to the Bulldogs and led the club to the 2001 premiership.
The 2001 premiership was arguably his greatest feat as a coach.
The Dogs finished fourth on the ladder that season and took the long road to the grand final from the elimination final.
They defeated Eaglehawk by eight goals in the elimination final, South Bendigo by 23 points in the first semi-final and Kangaroo Flat by 13 points in the preliminary final before edging out Sandhurst by 14 points in the grand final.
The BFNL's top-five finals system kicked off in 1983. In that time, Walsh's 2001 Bulldogs are the only team to have won the grand final from the elimination final.
Only three other BFNL teams in that 40-year period - Golden Square in 1992, 1997 and 2008 - have qualified for a grand final from outside of the top three.
Four of Bendigo football's finest - Ray Byrne, Alan Patterson, Nick Carter and Matt Dillon - this week paid tribute to Walsh.
As a teenager, Byrne watched on in awe as an 18-year-old Walsh carved opponents apart with Sandhurst in 1969 on his way to winning the Michelsen Medal.
Byrne, who played 219 VFL games for Carlton, Collingwood and Geelong, went on to become a team-mate and opponent of Walsh's at the highest level in the 1970s.
"He was a terrific footballer,'' Byrne said of Walsh.
"I was lucky enough to play with him in I think his last four years at Carlton. He kicked lots of goals in a forward line that had Jezza (Alex Jesaulenko), Robert Walls, (Trevor) Keogh, Syd Jackson.
"It was full of guns, but Brian more than held his own.
"He was a typical rover for those times, but his skills were exceptional. What players are doing today with their hands and feet is what he was doing back then. He was a very skillful player."
Byrne, who described Walsh as a "wonderful friend", returned to Bendigo post his VFL career and played under Walsh at Golden Square.
"He was a wonderful coach,'' Byrne said.
"He had a good eye for particular players and he knew how to treat players. When I played I never heard a player whinge about him as coach.
"He proved successful with three flags for the Square."
Byrne and Walsh's paths crossed again when Walsh coached the Bendigo Pioneers for six years from 1994 to 1999.
As the club's regional manager, Byrne watched Walsh develop the region's best young talent.
Walsh helped mould the AFL careers of Nathan Brown, Nick Carter, Chris Tarrant, Dean Solomon, Michael Braun, Nathan Thompson, Mark Alvey and Brent Guerra.
"He did a wonderful job at the Pioneers,'' Byrne said.
"It was a bloody hard job and it still is, considering how big the region is.
"You only have to look at the players that were drafted from the Pioneers in that period to know what a good job Brian did."
One of Golden Square's greatest players and leaders, Patterson was captain of the Bulldogs' 1988-89 premiership sides.
"I had Brian as coach from 1986 to 1991 and his ability to think outside of the square was something we hadn't seen before,'' Patterson recalled.
"He was unique in his approach, some would say a little bit weird, but he got the best out of most people.
"He could communicate with those that had a higher intellect level and with those that weren't quite there.
"He had a lot of respect from the playing group and those in the hierarchy of the club.
"He was the best coach I had and I had some very good coaches coach me after I left Golden Square."
Golden Square's back-to-back flags came in a golden era of Bendigo football.
The league was crowned the best in the state in 1989 and the Dogs broke Northern United's four-year premiership streak to claim the 1988 premiership.
"When Brian took over we were just thereabouts, finishing fourth or fifth,'' Patterson said.
"Yes, we recruited a couple of good players, but Brian nurtured the young players and those guys - the Listers, McConvilles and the like - I know they think very highly of what Brian did for their careers.
"Brian had his way of doing things... he'd kick water bottles over and hurl oranges.
"I was one of the older players, so I saw the funny side of it, but I guess he probably put some fear into some of the younger blokes."
When news of Walsh's passing circled last weekend, Patterson and his former Golden Square team-mates were quick to reach out to each other.
"We were all in agreement, Brian probably wasn't our best friend, but the respect was there that he formed a group that is forever as solid as a rock," Patterson said.
"We fondly remember those times, it was probably the best times of our lives and Brian was an integral part of that."
Carter played under Walsh at the Bendigo Pioneers in the mid-1990s.
"He had different ways of communicating with you - sometimes it was deadly serious, hard and firm and others it was hilarious,'' Carter said.
"He found a way to talk to anyone whether they were dedicated and straight as a dye or someone that was a bit wild."
After a standout career with the Pioneers, Carter was drafted by AFL club Fitzroy and he later went on to play with Brisbane and Melbourne.
Carter said Walsh was a key driver in him achieving his dream of playing in the AFL.
"Brian was authentic to who he was, he was astute and, some people might not know or agree with it, but he was quite hilarious in some of the things he did,'' Carter said.
"As a mentor and coach he had respect. At that time I was ultimately trying to get drafted and he was a big part of my career. I have a lot to be thankful for for Brian.
"If you think of the players that were drafted during that time, Brian had some huge egos to deal with.
"If you got a bit ahead of yourself Brian was always there to level you. He'd say 'okay, you got 30 possessions Nick, but your opponent got 30 as well, so did you really play a good game?
"He brought you back to earth. I'm sure the players from that era who went on to play a lot of AFL footy would say that Brian put them back in their box which prepared them to play elite sport."
Carter went on to coach Golden Square to a premiership himself. He said the experience of playing under Walsh aided his coaching career.
"Brian had a huge presence on game day,'' Carter said.
"He used to walk around the field before the game and walk over and watch the opposition (warm up). It was classic Brian intimidation.
"I found myself doing it when I coached. At the time I didn't realise why I did it, but upon reflection it was because I used to watch Brian Walsh do it.
"As a player, when you were coming on and off the bench, if you were playing well Brian would give you a pat on the back, but not too much.
"If you were playing ordinary he wouldn't say anything, he'd just look at you and you knew that you had to play better footy.
"Brian made you better. When you think about Bendigo footy he's probably in the first five or six people you think of."
Dillon played under Walsh at the Bendigo Pioneers and was a key member of Golden Square's 2001 premiership team.
"Brian was the best motivator and footy brain that I played under,'' Dillon said.
"In 2001, we weren't winning the flag without Brian as coach.
"We were in danger of missing the finals, so to go on and win the flag showed the skills he had as a coach.
"He got the best out of that group. Knowing what buttons to push with each player was probably his greatest strength.
"He had a great ability to give out a bake, but that was part of knowing the buttons to press with each player.
"We were a slapped together team in 2001, but he moulded it into a premiership side."
Dillon said Walsh left an indelible mark on his players.
"Before the 2001 grand final some of us were close to tears in the way he pulled on the emotions to get the best out of us,'' Dillon said.
"At times you wouldn't know where he was going with some of the things he said, but he always had a plan for it. No stone was left unturned with Brian.
"When I coached I used things that I learned from Brian, particularly when it came to motivation.
"His footy brain was amazing. He knew the right times to make moves and the way he assessed the opposition was first class."
