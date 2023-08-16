UPDATE: 9.05: It was a small crowd of about 30 people, with a family feel, that turned out in the Hargreaves Mall for the big match.
Families came down to cheer on the Tillies, picking up a coffee or dinner from the local businesses that stayed open. Good natured police officers had chats with some of the punters before the game with England kicked off.
Lawrence Martin had watched previous matches at home but came out on a frosty evening for the semi-final bout, decked out in a green and gold hat that he bought at the start of the tournament
Warming his hands next to one of the heaters set up by City of Greater Bendigo events staff he was hoping for a great night.
"It's pretty good," he said of the world cup. "It's been great for women's sport."
John and Maree O'Connor had seen the thousands that turned up in Federation Square, Melbourne to back the Matildas and thought how much fun it looked.
"We didn't think something like that would be in Bendigo, but then we heard there was," Maree said.
"So we came on down."
The couple were well prepared, with hats, rugs and seats. They set themselves up close to the jumbo permanent screen in the Mall and had a clear view of the action.
John said the screen in the mall was a good gathering point and hoped that it would become known as the place to go for events like this.
"We'll be back if they win," John said. "It's awesome."
EARLIER Never mind the cold, Matildas' fans are being told in Hargreaves Mall.
City of Greater Bendigo staff are setting up heaters and nearby food businesses are trading late to entice people down to the centre of Bendigo for the world cup semi-final.
It is unclear exactly how many people plan to turn up to the Mall but soccer fans have been packing into other free viewing sites nationwide and a host of Bendigo pubs are preparing for what could be a busy night of trade.
A small crowd of people have already arrived in the Mall to stake out viewing spots.
The council has supplied some chairs but people are encouraged to bring their own, too.
Golden Square's Mister Bobs Sports is packed with people including Erin McCarroll, who used to play for the Epsom Scorpions, with family members.
She and her dad had been following the Matildas throughout the world cup tournament but they were something of a minority in the family, mum Donna said.
"A lot of us have been watching since the last game," she said.
The game kicks off at 8pm.
Here's our guide to the game, star players and how to not pull a Barnaby Joyce and watch an old game.
More to come.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
