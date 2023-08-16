EXCITEMENT is high at Pyramid Hill as the Bulldogs prepare for their first LVFNL A-grade netball finals series since their last premiership season in 2017.
But it's not just the appearance of the A-grade team, which will play Newbridge this Sunday in the elimination final, that's generating a buzz around Mitchell Park.
The Bulldogs will have their B and C-grade teams involved in finals as well, after both teams ended the home and away season in third spot.
It's the first time since the mid-2000s Pyramid Hill has had three of its senior teams represented in finals.
The Bulldogs' 13-and-under team has also qualified and will play in Sunday's elimination final against Inglewood.
A-grade coach Gemma Scott said it was a great time to be involved with netball at Pyramid Hill.
"I think it's the first time since about 2006 that we've had three senior teams in finals, so it's very exciting for our netball club and our little town," she said.
"It's been quite a few years too since A-grade was in there.
"We've got a lot of local girls playing, or people with local connections, so it's a nice year whatever happens from here.
"We've just had the depth that we haven't had for a while, so it's been a really nice year for us."
A major resurgence at A-grade level was highlighted by 11 wins and one draw in 16 home and away games. The Bulldogs won only three games in 2022.
The Bulldogs were only eliminated from top three contention at the completion of round 17, after Marong sealed third on the ladder with a win over Bridgewater.
Following a loss to Mitiamo last weekend, the Panthers finished the minor rounds on the same win-loss record as Pyramid Hill.
The Bulldogs will have added confidence for the elimination final showdown against Newbridge at Riverside Park.
They comfortably beat the Maroons at the same venue last weekend 65-41.
The margin in round nine was 41-25 the Bulldogs' way.
Scott said while those results, last week's in particular, would ensure a positive mindset going into Sunday, she warned finals were always 'a different ball game'.
"It's basically a repeat of everything from (last) Saturday ... hopefully everything, especially the result, is repeated," she said.
"Knowing we had Newbridge coming up again, it was nice to get a good win.
"We did wonder if maybe they didn't want to give too much away (last week), as we don't normally get too many convincing wins.
"But we'll take the win.
"It's great having B and C-grade involved in finals too.
"To be honest, I think C-grade is probably our best hope of getting to the tail end, not that I'm not hopeful of A and B pushing on.
"But they have a nice team ... a lot of girls who were borderline B-grade.
"It was hard coaching and figuring all that out early in the season, but it's been a good problem to have."
