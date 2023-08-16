Farmers from across Australia have been recognised at Bendigo's Fodderganza for making top quality hay despite a tough season.
Growers from Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia have shared top honours in the Feed Central National Hay Quality awards announced on Wednesday, August 16 at the All Seasons Resort Hotel in Bendigo.
Feed Central managing director Tim Ford said the awards were streamlined this year to feature only national winners due to the difficult harvest and curing conditions.
"We normally have state and national winners but because of the extensive weather damage last year, there weren't enough quality samples to have state awards so we decided to combine entries at a national level," Mr Ford said.
"However, the national awards are as important as ever because despite the tough season, some farmers still came up with really good product through their excellent management."
Col Radcliffe and the Radcliffe family of Kerang continued their success in the Hay Quality Awards winning the Best Lucerne Visual Score.
The runner-up was Wade Alexander and the Alexander family from Mundubbera, Queensland.
The Best Lucerne Feed Test was won by Bill Ferguson from Cumboogle Farming in Dubbo, NSW, while runner-up was Alex Peacock and the Peacock family from Timmering, Victoria.
Brad Griffiths from Mallala South Australia was the national winner for both the Best Cereal Visual Score and the best Cereal Feed Test.
Mr Ford said all winners had prospered despite the challenging conditions.
Despite the lack of quality product for the 2022-23 season, Mr Ford is more upbeat about the prospects for this season.
"I think it's looking really good," he said.
"Some areas are dry but there is good growth in most areas. A dry season is predicted so we are expecting good quality hay.
"Last year there was a series of ongoing weather fronts when hay was on the ground; we would be extremely unlucky to get that again this year."
