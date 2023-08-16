Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Fodderganza honours top quality hay producers in Bendigo

August 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Radcliffe family of Kerang have won the Best Lucerne Visual Score at Fodderganza. Picture supplied
The Radcliffe family of Kerang have won the Best Lucerne Visual Score at Fodderganza. Picture supplied

Farmers from across Australia have been recognised at Bendigo's Fodderganza for making top quality hay despite a tough season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.