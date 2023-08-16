The countdown is on to see whether the Tillies make it out the other side of the FIFA Women's World Cup semi final.
Our women in green and gold will take to the field in Sydney on August 16 to take on England's lionesses in what we're sure will be a blockbuster match.
Some of our journalists in the office have really got in the soccer spirit by making sure they have their Sam Kerr masks cut out and even having a practice kick-to-kick.
Watch their skills below:
It looks like Bendigo and central Victoria is gearing up for the match too, just like the Castlemaine youngsters who were off to take the field alongside one World Cup team.
And with great turn-outs at a number of venues across the city for previous games, there will be plenty of places to watch the semi final.
So we want to know, where will you be watching the match? Tell us in the comments below!
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
