There were plenty of frosted windscreens by dawn as Bendigo shivered through the coldest August morning in nine years.
And we could awake to another cold morning on August 17 with a minimum of 1 degree forecast before a top of 16 and a chance of showers.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the weather station at Bendigo Airport recorded a minimum temperature of -3.9 degrees Celsius on August 16, making it the lowest August minimum temperature since 2014 when the site recorded -4.0 degrees Celsius.
Despite feeling like it couldn't get any colder, the weather had another 1.1 degrees Celsius to drop before it reached the all-time lowest temperature for Bendigo, which was -5 degrees Celsius on August 24, 2002.
The most recent time Bendigo recorded a temperature below -3.0 degrees Celsius was on July 30 last year, when the site recorded -3.1 degrees Celsius.
Across Victoria, Strathbogie and Ballarat were among the coldest locations excluding alpine regions, recording -4 degrees Celsius and -3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.
It comes as Bendigo also recorded the driest start to August since 2014.
Senior climatologist at the Bureau Jonathan Pollock said long-range forecasts across the country predict below average rainfall for September and October.
"When we look at the three months for spring - September through to November - it's a pretty dry outlook for a lot of southern and eastern Australia," he said.
"Really there's no areas on the outlook map for spring that are favouring above average rainfall."
In a Climate Driver Outlook issued on August 15, the Bureau has continued its El Nino alert, with an El Nino development likely during spring, as well as a positive Indian Ocean dipole, both of which typically decrease winter-spring rainfall for much of Australia.
Northern hemisphere countries have endured record heatwaves over the past two months, according to the Bureau.
Global sea surface temperatures were the highest on record during April to July, while July was the equal-highest month on record.
