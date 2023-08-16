Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo records coldest August morning in nine years

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wednesday morning was one of the coldest August mornings on record for Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
Wednesday morning was one of the coldest August mornings on record for Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

There were plenty of frosted windscreens by dawn as Bendigo shivered through the coldest August morning in nine years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.