Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Essendon, Richmond to play one-day game at the QEO

Updated August 16 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essendon and Richmond will be back on the QEO in January. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Essendon and Richmond will be back on the QEO in January. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Victorian Premier Cricket action will return to Bendigo this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.