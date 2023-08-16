Victorian Premier Cricket action will return to Bendigo this summer.
After the success of last season's Essendon versus Richmond one-day game at the QEO, the two teams will meet again in Bendigo on Saturday, January 13.
"Straight after last year's game the Essendon president was keen to lock in another game this year and he was keen to look at ways where we can make it bigger and better,'' BDCA president Travis Harling said.
"Essendon went into bat for the game to be held in early January, so it's great for local cricket to have the game here in Bendigo."
Former Bendigo Cricket Club junior James Seymour was the star of last summer's game.
The left-hander produced a man-of-the-match performance with an unbeaten century to guide the Bombers over the line by two wickets with two balls to spare.
Chasing Richmond's score of 181, Essendon made 8-184. Seymour batted through the innings in finishing 119 not out off 159 balls.
The Premier Cricket season will hit-off on October 7.
The midweek Super Slam Twenty20 competition has been scrapped, with the men's T20s to be triple-headers taking place either side of the Christmas break for regular season points.
The season will also see Cricket Victoria's new Player Pathway introduced, streamlining the journey from junior cricket to the state's representative squads.
The revamped pathway includes the introduction of a Premier Cricket under-18 competition, while the Dowling Shield and Marg Jennings Cup will be shifted to younger age groups.
The male age group will change from under-17 to under-16, while the female competition will move from under-18 to under-15.
Country regions will have a new competition called the Country Cup, catering to the same age groups as the Dowling Shield and Marg Jennings Cup competitions.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo District Cricket Association fixture will be released later this month.
Harling confirmed the league would return to its traditional format of nine two-day games and four one-day games for first XI and second XI matches.
The make-up of the third XI and fourth XI fixtures are still to be determined.
The season will start on either October 7 or October 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.