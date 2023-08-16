How every LVFNL club has performed in the home and away season

MARONG'S domination of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League has spread far beyond the headlines the Panthers' senior team has regularly created this year.
While the Panthers' senior team have completed an undefeated home and away season with an average winning margin of 132 points, overall, Marong is the club that for the second year in a row has won the most home and away games on the football field and netball court.
The Panthers top this year's LVFNL club ladder with 112 victories across their football and netball teams.
The LVFNL this year had just two grades of football (seniors and reserves), with AFL Central Victoria running an alternative under-18 competition that isn't included in this season breakdown.
The Panthers' two football teams are a combined 32-0 across the LVFNL's senior and reserves competitions, while Marong also notched 80 wins on the netball court.
As well as their senior and reserves football teams, the Panthers' B grade (also undefeated), C reserve and 17-under netball sides also finished on top of the ladder.
Marong finished 12 wins clear of Maiden Gully YCW on the club ladder, with both the Panthers and Eagles currently going through the process of seeking to transfer leagues to Heathcote District.
For the fifth season in a row - and 10th time since 2010 - the Eagles have been the No.1 ranked club on the netball court.
Of the Eagles' 100 club wins in the home and away season 90 were on the netball court.
All seven of the Eagles' netball teams have made the finals, with their A grade (1st), B grade (2nd), C grade (1st), C reserve (2nd) and 13-under teams (2nd) doing so with the double chance.
With seven netball teams and their reserves footballers finishing fifth, the Eagles are the most represented club in the finals that start this weekend with eight sides.
Marong and Bridgewater both have seven teams in the finals, followed by Pyramid Hill with six.
Apart from Mitiamo with one (A grade netball), all other clubs have at least three teams in finals.
Among Inglewood's four teams in the finals is its senior football side, which has finished in the top five for the first time since 2003 to finally end one of country Victoria's longest finals droughts.
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 12-4, 3rd
Reserves - 13-3, 2nd
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 0-16, 9th
B grade - 6-10, 6th
C grade - 6-10, 6th
C reserve - 13-3, 3rd
17-under - 13-3, 2nd
15-under - 10-6, 4th
13-under - 5-10-1, 7th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 78-65-1
Football - 25-7
Netball - 53-58-1
Finals teams - 5
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 7-9, 5th
Reserves - 4-12, 8th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 7-9, 6th
B grade - 9-6-1, 4th
C grade - 11-5, 4th
C reserve - 8-8, 5th
17-under - 12-4, 3rd
15-under - 12-3-1, 2nd
13-under - 12-4, 3rd
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 82-60-2
Football - 11-21
Netball - 71-39-2
Finals teams - 7
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 3-13, 8th
Reserves - 2-14, 9th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 4-12, 7th
B grade - 1-15, 9th
C grade - 2-13-1, 8th
C reserve - 5-9-2, 6th
17-under - 11-5, 4th
15-under - 14-1-1, 1st
13-under - 16-0, 1st
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 58-82-4
Football - 5-27
Netball - 53-55-4
Finals teams - 3
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 9-7, 4th
Reserves - 8-8, 4th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 2-14, 8th
B grade - 2-14, 8th
C grade - 0-16, 9th
C reserve - 1-15, 9th
15-under - 10-4-2, 3rd
13-under - 9-6-1, 4th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 41-84-3
Football - 17-15
Netball - 24-69-3
Finals teams - 4
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 3-13, 9th
Reserves - 7-9, 5th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 15-1, 1st
B grade - 14-2, 2nd
C grade - 15-1, 1st
C reserve - 14-2, 2nd
17-under - 10-6, 5th
15-under - 9-6-1, 5th
13-under - 13-3, 2nd
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 100-43-1
Football - 10-22
Netball - 90-21-1
Finals teams - 8
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 16-0, 1st
Reserves - 16-0, 1st
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 11-4-1, 3rd
B grade - 16-0, 1st
C grade - 13-2-1, 2nd
C reserve - 15-1, 1st
17-under - 14-2, 1st
15-under - 6-10, 7th
13-under - 5-10-1, 6th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 112-29-3
Football - 32-0
Netball - 80-29-3
Finals teams - 7
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 4-12, 6th
Reserves - 5-11, 7th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 13-3, 2nd
B grade - 3-13, 7th
C grade - 5-11, 7th
C reserve - 2-13-1, 8th
17-under - 2-14, 8th
15-under - 2-14, 8th
13-under - 2-14, 8th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 38-105-1
Football - 9-23
Netball - 29-82-1
Finals teams - 1
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 4-12, 7th
Reserves - 6-10, 6th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 8-8, 5th
B grade - 9-6-1, 5th
C grade - 6-9-1, 5th
C reserve - 9-7, 4th
17-under - 4-11-1, 7th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 46-63-3
Football - 10-22
Netball - 36-41-3
Finals teams - 4
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 14-2, 2nd
Reserves - 11-5, 3rd
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 11-4-1, 4th
B grade - 11-5, 3rd
C grade - 12-3-1, 3rd
C reserve - 3-12-1, 7th
17-under - 5-10-1, 6th
15-under - 6-9-1, 6th
13-under - 8-7-1, 5th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 81-57-6
Football - 25-7
Netball - 56-50-6
Finals teams - 6
OVERALL:
Marong - 112
Maiden Gully YCW - 100
Pyramid Hill - 81
Bridgewater - 82
BL-Serpentine - 78
Calivil United - 58
Newbridge - 46
Inglewood - 41
Mitiamo - 38
...........................................
FOOTBALL:
Marong - 32
Pyramid Hill - 25
BL-Serpentine - 25
Inglewood - 17
Bridgewater - 11
Newbridge - 10
Maiden Gully YCW - 10
Mitiamo - 9
Calivil United - 5
...........................................
NETBALL:
Maiden Gully YCW - 90
Marong - 80
Bridgewater - 71
Pyramid Hill - 56
Calivil United - 53
BL-Serpentine - 53
Newbridge - 36
Mitiamo - 29
Inglewood - 24
