The future of the Bendigo Braves' women's program is bright after the club won its first Big V Victorian Youth Women Championship.
The Braves overcame home team and reigning champions Keilor 85-79 in Saturday night's grand final.
The victory came on the same night the Braves claimed the NBL1 South women's championship.
A sensational performance from Liv Cox was the highlight of the grand final win. The teenager scored 30 points, on 12-21 shooting, to be named grand final MVP.
Coach Nathan Batchelor was full of praise for his young group.
"We did it the hard way,'' Batchelor said.
"We finished third in our conference and we had three tough road finals to get through.
"This group has been together for three years now and it says a lot about the team's leaders that the group was able to win three close games.
"Keilor is a really well-drilled team, so we knew they'd make multiple runs at us. We had key players step up for us. Poppy Blanch and Jess Smith hit some really big threes and Liv Cox showed why, in my opinion, she's the MVP of the league.
"The girls stayed steady and made some big plays down the stretch to get a well-deserved win."
The Victorian Youth Women Championship is open to players aged 23-and-under. The Braves' group ranges from several 15-year-olds through to 22-year-old Poppy Blanch.
"There's a great future for the female program,'' Batchelor said.
"Our under-18 girls program is going really well as well. (Coach) Nick Salm is doing a great job with that group and they're in the top 10 teams in the state."
Blanch finished with 23 points in the grand final, while Smith had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Braves' grand final winning squad: Poppy Blanch, Meg McCarthy, Lavinia Cox, Jessica Smith, Isabel Whitelaw, Phoebe Radford, Caitlin Richardson, Eloise Siddall, Taylah Rennie, Jasmine Hunter, Ciarah McDermott, Elsie Noonan.
