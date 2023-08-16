Bendigo Advertiser
Prince Of Rock delivers Havelock trainer-driver Tina Ridis her biggest win in harness racing

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 16 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 11:44am
Tina Ridis wins the $125,000 Haras Des Trotteurs Nutrien Equine Classic (3YO Trotting Colts and Geldings) Final aboard the Daryl Crone-trained Prince Of Rock at Lord's Raceway last Friday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick
HAVELOCK reinswoman Tina Ridis is still on cloud nine after landing 'easily the biggest' win of her career in the $125,000 Haras Des Trotteurs Nutrien Equine Classic (3YO Trotting Colts and Geldings) Final at Lord's Raceway last Friday night.

