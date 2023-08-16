HAVELOCK reinswoman Tina Ridis is still on cloud nine after landing 'easily the biggest' win of her career in the $125,000 Haras Des Trotteurs Nutrien Equine Classic (3YO Trotting Colts and Geldings) Final at Lord's Raceway last Friday night.
Ridis, 55, who has been around horses virtually all of her life, partnered the Daryl Crone-trained Prince of Rock to a stirring victory over the 2150m trip on a huge night of feature racing at Bendigo.
A tough front-running win continued a terrific run of form for the gelded son of Wishing Stone and the mare Yankee Princess, who has won his past four starts, and boosted his stakes earnings to $81,395.
Ridis has been the sulky for all four of those wins, as well as Prince Of Rock's previous two starts, after he was driven by four separate drivers in his first four trips to racetrack.
He started confidently from his outside front row draw and challenged the $1.85 favourite The Locomotive for the early lead.
The pair quickly cleared out from their rivals before engaging in a war over the final 400 metres.
As Nathan Jack aboard The Locomotive loomed up to Prince Of Rock on the home turn, the Crone-trained gelding drew on his trademark resilience to pull away and score by two metres in a slick mile rate of 1:57.2.
Ridis declared it as 'easily the biggest win' of her career in harness racing.
"Absolutely. Nothing else comes close," she said.
"Going across the line, I just couldn't believe what happened.
"He did it very easily. It's as strong as he (Prince Of Rock) has ever felt, and I've driven him a few times now.
"I knew that he felt good and that he could do it and he did it.
"The plan was to get away nicely. He loves to lead and he charges the gate.
"I was a bit surprised with how well The Locomotive did to begin, so it had me worried there for a split second.
"I really didn't push my horse, I just let him travel. But he knew what he had to do. He went super.
"He was travelling nicely on the turn. I was just tapping him along to make sure he kept his mind on the job without putting him under pressure.
"But as soon as The Locomotive came at him on the outside, he found something and wasn't going to let him pass."
Hard-pressed to name her previous biggest winner, Ridis eventually settled on Itsallaboutex in the Easter Cup at Echuca in 2018, but without full conviction.
Lovable Nick and Mister Independent both pocketed $10,597 for metro wins at Tabcorp Park Melton in 2015.
"I haven't won any what you'd call really big races. I'm just happy to win any race," she said.
"A win's a win - they're all even in my eyes.
"I've been in harness racing forever - I was born into it."
Ridis was quick to laud a terrific training performance from Great Western-based Crone.
"I have driven for Daryl for a number of years and sometimes he drives his own," she said.
"He hasn't actually got an A-grade licence.
"I started driving him and he said the horse was going well and he had plans for big races.
"But thanks very much to Daryl. I'm not getting off him now."
Prince Of Rock has shown a distinct liking for Lord's Raceway, winning his only two starts at the venue.
He broke his maiden at Bendigo in late-June before going on to win his next two starts at Kilmore, which included a $10,000 heat of the Haras Des Trotteurs Nutrien Equine Classic.
Ridis, who trains a small team of her own on her property, just outside of Maryborough, admitted it was difficult to gauge whether Prince Of Rock had a major feature race win in him like Friday night, when she first took the reins behind him a few months ago.
MORE HARNESS RACING:
"You know you have got a nice horse, but you also know that you are racing against very nice horses as well," she said.
"But to race against them, measure up and actually beat them is a different feeling all together.
"There are many options ahead for him, but I'll leave that up to Daryl. There's The Holmfield, the Vicbred, Need for Speed ... a lot of options.
"The way he's going at the moment, hopefully there's another big win ahead."
Still pinching herself, Ridis was further stoked by the many texts and phone calls she has received since Friday night's win.
"The support and well-wishes from everyone have just been wonderful," she said.
Ridis, originally from Ballarat, has called Havelock home since 2014.
She is hoping for a bit of success with the four horses of her own that she currently has in work, including the ever-consistent Mumstheword, who won at Maryborough late last month, Chantilly Dee, Rastamon and Milady Lucy.
"I moved here in 2014, so time flies. But it's been a really good move," Ridis said.
