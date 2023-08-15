A COMBINED year 9 and 10 team from Catherine McAuley College (CMC) will shoot for glory at the inaugural Schools in Action (SIA) National All-Schools Netball Challenge in Bendigo next week.
The three-day tournament - to be played at Red Energy Arena from next Monday - will see school teams from across the country competing against each other.
CMC will be coached by Julie Fennell and Claire Hope, who will oversee a talented group of netballers.
In order to have the strongest team possible, the college has merged its year 9 and 10 teams for the tournament.
It has presented an exciting opportunity for all involved, with the girls relishing the prospect of playing together.
"Their enthusiastic commitment has been evident as they have pushed themselves to achieve high standards at their early morning training sessions," said sport coordinator Maree Pearce.
"They are determined to be the best they can be at what will be a tough national competition.
"They understand that this is an incredibly special event and cannot wait to take to the court over the three days of competition."
The team comprises Lexie Austen, Maeve Cass, Lily Hope, Lila Kelly, Ciarah McDermott, Tess Mills, Diana Napoleon, Charlize Pinder, Neve Pinner, Jaida Raco and Harriett Whiteacre.
CMC will kick-start its campaign on Monday morning at 11am against Bendigo South East College's Athlete Development Program (ADP).
Their following four matches will be against schools from Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.
The CMC team will be team-managed by Tarah Frawley, who will also sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony on Monday.
Schools In Action aims to promote and provide a diverse range of school sport events around Australia, delivering events at the international, national, state and regional level.
Monday, August 21:
11am: CMC vs Athlete Development Program (ADP) Bendigo.
1pm: CMC vs Marsden State High School (Queensland).
Tuesday, August 22:
10am: CMC vs Windsor High School (New South Wales).
1.30pm: CMC vs Rowville Secondary College (Victoria).
Wednesday, August 23:
9.30am: CMC vs Kildare College (South Australia).
11.30am: Finals.
