Hordes of farmers from Western Victoria rallied on foot and tractor along the steps of Parliament House in Melbourne on Tuesday to deliver a clear, direct message to the government, "stop the towers".
They want the proposed VNI West and Western Renewable Link transmission lines projects to either use a different route, or if that's not possible, go underground, instead of over their farms.
The planned VNI West project would see the construction of two 500-kilovolt transmission line towers, throughout regional Victoria and in NSW.
The alliance against the project believed its go-ahead would cause irreversible environmental, social, and economic damage within their regions.
The Nationals leader, David Littleproud, spoke at the rally showing his opposition to the towers.
Federal Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster also urged the government to listen, particularly those in the agriculture sector.
"Projects such as the Victoria New South Wales Interconnector West (VNI West) compromise the livelihoods of our farmers and the biosecurity and productivity of their land," Dr Webster said.
Brothers Martin and Arch Conroy, from Ballan have protested the project for the past three years and are now beyond frustrated that it's still up for consideration. But Archie was confident their perseverance would put a stop to it proceeding.
"It won't go through, because we're here to fight it, but we're not only one part of it, we've got our generation and then the next generation will come up and be fighting this right to the end," he said.
He said the topic had turned neighbour against neighbour, and family against family, and since the government wasn't coming to the party to discuss alternatives, they needed to bring the discussion to them.
"They're still not listening, so that's what we're here today," Archie said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
