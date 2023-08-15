Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 16

A look at Saturday's round 16 of the Bendigo Football Netball League, according to the Premier Data statistical information.
The might of Sandhurst's team defence was on show as the Dragons smothered the reigning premiers.
Gisborne had more possessions (351-335) and took more marks (111-96), but that was because they chipped the ball around in the back half and couldn't break down the Sandhurst zone.
From 351 possessions, the Bulldogs only had 34 inside 50s, compared to Sandhurst's 55 and the Dogs turned the ball over 77 times to 62.
The Dragons' elite players had more impact on the game.
Co-coach Bryce Curnow had 25 possessions across half-back and took nine marks, while the run of Noah Walsh and Cooper Smith was critical to the win.
Walsh had 33 possessions, while Smith had 27 touches and seven clearances.
Former Essendon VFL team-mates Sam Conforti (Sandhurst) and Brad Bernacki (Gisborne) shook off close tags to get their hands on the footy.
Conforti had 21 possessions, eight marks, nine inside 50s and kicked 0.2, while Bernacki picked up 25 possessions, six marks and eight clearances.
Inside midfielder Flynn Lakey had 38 disposals for Gisborne, including 13 clearances.
Gisborne's Braidon Blake won the battle of the big men. Blake had 22 possessions, 24 hit outs, 13 clearances and one goal compared to Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking with 11 possessions, 31 hit outs and seven clearances.
The damage was done in a blistering opening quarter where the Bulldogs put the Pies to the sword.
Golden Square dominated the possession count (141-76), marks (40-14), clearances (17-7) and inside 50s (27-3) on its way to a 10.2 to 0.0 quarter.
The Pies responded admirably to the ambush and were much more competitive from then on, particularly in the second and third quarters.
The four highest-ranked players on the ground were all from Golden Square.
Exciting young midfielder Ricky Monti led the way with 181 points on the back of 34 possessions, 13 marks, three tackles and five clearances.
Running machine Jake Thrum collected 39 possessions, 18 marks and one goal for 174 ranking points.
Ball magnet Tom Toma could have added more Michelsen Medal votes to his name thanks to his 35 possessions, 12 marks, one goal and 157 ranking points.
Ryan Hartley rounded out the top four with 28 touches, eight marks, six clearances and three goals for 129 ranking points.
Riley Pedretti was the highest-ranked Magpie with 122 points via 28 possessions and 11 marks.
John Watson (40 possessions), Bailey Henderson (35 possessions) and Matt Filo (31 possessions) won plenty of the ball for the Pies.
This performance was more like the Strathfieldsaye of 2022.
The Storm controlled the ball (482 possessions to 310), moved the ball with freedom (74 inside 50s to 47) and hit targets forward of centre (31 marks inside 50 to nine).
The chief benefactor of the improved skill level and ball movement was Lachlan Sharp.
The Storm star had a league-best 218 ranking points after kicking 14.2 from 20 possessions and 12 marks.
Jake Moorhead wasn't far behind with 203 ranking points. At times he played a new role off half-back, collecting 45 possessions.
Cal McCarty had 47 possessions, 27 of which were contested, and 17 clearances for 199 ranking points.
Bode Stevens picked up 23 possessions and kicked three goals, while Matt Harvey's first senior game since round one was solid - 27 possessions, eight marks and one goal.
For the Roos, no-one was better than Liam Collins, who gave his all against Storm's highly-rated midfield.
Collins had 41 possessions and nine clearances and earned 170 ranking points.
Key defender Ryan O'Keefe took five intercept marks and had 24 possessions.
After a tight first half, Eaglehawk surged clear of the tiring Tigers by turning a nine-point half-time lead into an 87-point thumping.
It was one-way traffic in the second-half as the Hawks had 35-19 inside 50s and added 14.8 to 2.2.
Despite star playmaker Kal Geary leaving the ground with a hamstring injury, it was the Hawks' midfield who took over.
Dynamic duo Noah Wheeler and Billy Evans led the charge again. Wheeler had 30 possessions, seven clearances and kicked 3.0, while Evans had 26 possessions, six clearances and kicked 2.0.
Ben Thompson returned to his best with 32 possessions, 11 marks and seven clearances.
Classy forward Lewin Davis, who should find his way into the BFNL Team of the Year, kicked 4.0 from 20 possessions and nine marks.
Youngster Sam O'Shannessy had a big day in front of the sticks, kicking 5.2 from 10 kicks.
On a disappointing day for the Tigers, Jordan Iudica was their highest-ranked player with 27 possessions, eight marks and four clearances.
The Tigers had 11 players touch the ball 13 times or less, while the Hawks had seven.
The highlight of the day for Bloods' fans was the Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants show in the third quarter.
With bottom side Maryborough just 20 points behind the Bloods at half-time, the Bloods needed to make a statement in the third term and Harvey and Stroobants provided it.
Harvey kicked 5.0 from five kicks and Stroobants added 3.2 from five kicks as the Bloods piled on 10.5 to no score.
Harvey finished the match with 10.0 from 15 kicks, while Stroobants added 7.4 from 17 kicks.
Will Keck had a career-high 39 possessions and 163 ranking points for South, while Brody Haddow (38 possessions) chalked up his 10th 30-plus game of the season.
Four key performances stood out for an undermanned Maryborough.
Back from Sandringham VFL duties, Jacob Lohmann had 39 possessions, 22 of which were contested, 13 marks and seven clearances for 208 ranking points.
Coach Coby Perry battled hard and collected 26 possessions, seven marks and eight clearances.
Matt Johnston had 30 disposals and 11 clearances and big man Brady Neill had 23 possessions.
