Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 16

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A look at Saturday's round 16 of the Bendigo Football Netball League, according to the Premier Data statistical information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.