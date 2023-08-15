Out and about at Huntly's carriage driving competition | Photos

People and horses have come from near and far to show off their carriage skills in Huntly.
The event last weekend, on August 12 and 13, brought enthusiasts together for an indoor/outdoor carriage driving competition hosted by the Central Highlands Pleasure Harness Club.
Horses of all shapes and sizes vied for honours in the combination of dressage and speed events.
"So it's a combination of three elements and the scores are added together, some that are about the controlled movements of the horses and others that are helter-skelter," club member Di Aulsebrook said.
Pleasure harness driving is based on the sorts of harnesses used for hundreds of years.
The pastime is popular with people of all ages and a club member aged 13 was part of a team that brought home a national combined driving trophy, Ms Aulsebrook said.
To learn more about the Central Highlands Pleasure Harness Club, visit its Facebook page.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
