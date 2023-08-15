Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Out and about at Huntly's carriage driving competition | Photos

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
August 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People and horses have come from near and far to show off their carriage skills in Huntly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.