Young Bendigo musicians are gearing up to put on an incredible show this week.
Over two performance nights on August 15 and 16, more than 400 students from Girton Grammar School will take to the Ulumbarra stage for an evening of musical celebration.
Senior and junior schools students have been busily rehearsing for the extravaganza that will feature 23 acts.
With plenty of Australians keen to tune in on Wednesday, August 16 to the Matildas game against England, the junior school ensembles team have brought the concert forward to 6pm to accommodate guests who will watch the match afterwards.
The timing for the senior school ensembles tonight remains unchanged, with performances starting at 6.30pm.
