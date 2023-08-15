A thrilling tie between Dodgers and Bendigo East was the highlight of Bendigo Baseball Association division one action at the weekend.
Dodgers' powerful batting line-up appeared to have its team in complete control when it raced to an 8-1 lead.
Tyson Cox blasted four safe hits for Dodgers in an impressive performance with the bat.
However, just when it looked like Dodgers would cruise to a comfortable win, Bendigo East responded with a huge fourth inning.
East's batters awoke from their slumber and they scored seven runs to tie the match at 8-8.
Brad Huggard led the way for East with a team-high three safe hits.
Josh Brown pitched the entire match for East, while Dodgers shared the pitching duties between Aaron Petri, Cox and Anthony Amsing.
In the other division one match, Falcons were too classy for Bendigo East 2.
Falcons set up the 15-2 win by scoring 10 runs in the first three innings.
Falcons had 15 safe hits, with Bailey Waterman the best with the bat with three.
In division two, Malmsbury Rangers saw off a determined Dodgers Devils 7-2.
The result could have gone either way through three innings when Dodgers held a slender 2-1 advantage.
However, Malmsbury dominated the second half of the contest, scoring six unanswered runs.
Trent Dempster, Ryan Kinkade and Cy Haymes collected two hits each for Malmsbury, while the Rangers also stole eight bases for the match.
Best for the Devils were D. Lever and A. Kelly with two hits each.
Dodgers Tigers showed why they're premiership favourites in division two when they thumped Scots 13-2.
The pitching combination of Jesse Hando and Steve Skipper restricted Scots to two runs over six innings.
Sam Longford had four safe hits for the Tigers against a consistent Scots' pitching crew that did not give up a walk for the match.
A brilliant start was the catalyst for Bendigo East's victory over Dodgers Hornets in division three.
Bendigo East piled on 11 runs across the first two innings to set up its 15-6 win.
Nearly every batter for East had a safe hit, with Jared Farrow the best with three.
East pitchers Talia McDonald and Farrow combined to restrict Hornets' batters.
Gary Ahdore was best on the mound for Dodgers. He struck out nine batters in five innings.
Dodgers Devils defeated Scots 16-4 in division three.
Devils' pitcher Todd Napaver was in fine form, striking out six batters in five innings, while he also had three hits with the bat.
His team-mates Matt Oliver and Marty Harris also had three hits each.
Rob Brown was best for Scots with three hits and three solid innings on the mound.
The division three match between Falcons White and Dodgers Tigers was even more lopsided as Falcons White won 23-0.
Brothers Nathan and Mitch Larson pitched a shutout, while Falcons' offence was led by Jason Harriage with five safe hits.
In the final match of the round, Falcons Blue dominated Malmsbury 26-3.
Falcons' Eoin Brennan had four hits and crossed the plate for runs five times.
A highlight of the game was a sensational catch by under-16 player Hudson Castle in only his second senior game.
In junior matches, Dodgers Tigers defeated Dodgers Devils 20-3 in the under-16s, while in the under-14s Dodgers Devils outplayed Malmsbury 24-3.
Bendigo East Bears defeated Dodgers 15-1 in the under-12 division.
