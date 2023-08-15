Neighbourhood Watch Victoria has spent the last 40 years "making crooks cranky" across the state, but is it time a group returned to Bendigo?
Chief executive Bambi Gordon visited Bendigo Police station on Tuesday, August 15 as part of the organisation's 40th anniversary celebrations supported by Bank Vic, and to discuss the benefits of such a group.
A Neighbourhood Watch group would meet regularly with police and find out what's happening in the community, Ms Gordon said.
"As an accredited group, we give them access to all of our programs, our resources," she said.
"We hold their hand through the establishment phase, and they're there to help police do what police might need doing that shouldn't be taking up their time.
"If there's a particular area that's experiencing a lot of motor vehicle theft, for example, our group might go door-to-door, [or] do a letterbox drop to inform people of what's happening, but more importantly, how to prevent it happening in the future."
Ms Gordon said the difference between an official Neighbourhood Watch group and a less-formal social media group was the regular, in-person meetings held by a group.
"It's all about the neighbours getting to know each other in real life as well," she said.
"Getting together as a team of people to discuss what the issues may be.
"Not that you can't do that online... but we find that using a combination of the online and the real world [is good].
"For example, going with police into a local shopping centre and having coffee with a cop and getting members of the public to come and chat about what their concerns may be, [it's] not something that's likely to happen on Facebook."
Ms Gordon said people most likely to join a Neighbourhood Watch group were those who have had a "big life-stage change", such as moving houses or having children.
She said smaller groups concerned with things happening within a kilometre from their houses were preferred, with the possibility for a representative to meet with a "Bendigo-wide group".
For more information visit nhw.com.au.
