Bendigo has recorded its driest start to August in nearly a decade with just over 11 millimetres of rain recorded in the first 14 days of the month.
The first two weeks of August had small patches of rainfall recorded at the Bendigo Airport station following an equally dry July, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Thus far the wettest days were the 5th, 10th and 12th where 5.6mm, 3.8mm and 1.4mm fell respectively.
This minimal rainfall stands in stark contrast to the last nine years with only 2014 recording less precipitation at the start of August in the last 10 years.
At this time last year, the region had been dampened with 38.6mm.
The rain continued to fall over the entire month with 91.2mm recorded for August 2022.
The wettest start to August in the last decade was 2013 when 49.8mm of rain peppered the city.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo on average would have around 56.2mm of rainfall across the entire month, further showing how dry August in 2023 has been.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
