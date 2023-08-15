When Strathfieldsaye lost three of its four BFNL matches between rounds 11 and 14, the vultures were circling the Storm.
The league power looked vulnerable and their 2023 premiership hopes were hanging by a thread.
While there were no doubts that Strathfieldsaye's best footy was good enough to win the flag, their ability to recapture their best form, without their best 22 available, in time for September was a genuine question mark.
Saturday's 146-point hiding over Kangaroo Flat was the first sign that the Storm remained a genuine flag contender.
With their best team on the park for some time, the Storm rediscovered their mojo.
It started with the return of VFL midfielders Cal McCarty and Jake Moorhead.
Between them they had 92 possessions, with McCarty collecting a remarkable 17 clearances.
McCarty and Moorhead have only played together in seven games this year and only three of those matches were against top-five teams.
Full-forward Jack Exell played his third game of the season, while half-forward Matt Harvey played his second senior game of the year.
"There were a lot of doubters out there and people throwing barbs at us,'' Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"You take three VFL-listed players (McCarty, Moorhead and Bode Stevens) out of any side in the BFNL and they'd be in trouble.
"It's not just having those players back, it's what they do to the structure of the team.
"It allows us to get our players back into positions where they play their best footy.
"Last week we had 12 players go through the midfield and eight of them probably hadn't played in the midfield in their life outside of junior footy.
"We're not getting carried away. We got Kangaroo Flat at the right time... they're battered and bruised and they've got a lot of kids in their side."
Riley Wilson, Shannon Geary and, potentially, Bendigo Pioneers utility Malik Gordon will return to the Storm side for the BFNL finals.
The Storm are hoping their finals campaign starts in the qualifying final.
For that to happen they need to defeat Maryborough and Kyneton in their final two matches and hope that third-placed Eaglehawk loses to either of the top-two teams Golden Square and Sandhurst.
A home game against bottom side Maryborough and a road trip to sixth-placed Kyneton to finish the home and away season is not the toughest way to prepare for a finals campaign.
Wilson said he was not concerned that his side won't be tested by a top-five side ahead of the finals.
"Kyneton at Kyneton will be a good game,'' Wilson said.
"They get themselves up and about for us down there. They've shown all year that they're a tough team to beat."
After kicking 14 goals against Kangaroo Flat, forward Lachlan Sharp is within 21 goals of the magical century mark.
