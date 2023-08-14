Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Missing Bendigo teen Khadel last seen in CBD

Updated August 15 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are looking for information to help find missing Bendigo teen Khadel. Picture supplied
Police are looking for information to help find missing Bendigo teen Khadel. Picture supplied

Police are asking the public for assistance in the search for a teen last seen in the Bendigo CBD on August 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.