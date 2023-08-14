Police are asking the public for assistance in the search for a teen last seen in the Bendigo CBD on August 6.
Khadel who is 15-years-old was last seen in the Bendigo CBD around 11am on the Sunday morning.
Khadel is described as having a fair complexion with a thin build, short blonde/light brown hair, and is around 156cm tall.
READ MORE:
Police are concerned for Khadel's welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information on Khadel's whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
People can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by lodging an online report at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/report-a-crime/
The reference number for this matter is #230274067.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.