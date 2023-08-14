UPDATE, 6.45PM: Firefighters have removed a warning for a fire in Kyneton.
The incident was deemed under control several hours ago.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are battling to contain a house fire in Kyneton.
According to the Country Fire Authority (CFA), a house fire on Warren Street is not yet under control and smoke is visible from nearby roads and communities.
There is no threat to the community, however people are asked to keep Warren Street clear so emergency services can respond.
MORE NEWS:
The CFA advises if you are sensitive to smoke or you live with someone who is sensitive to smoke, you should close windows and doors and turn off heating and cooling systems.
To prevent the smell of smoke entering your home or business, close windows and doors.
Traffic in the area may be affected, according to the CFA.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.