Where will you be when the Matildas take on England in Wednesday night's historic Women's World Cup semi-final?
The City of Greater Bendigo is opening up a live site at Hargreaves Mall, with pubs across the region sure to have the match on their big screens.
A City of Greater Bendigo spokesperson confirmed the Matildas game will be shown on the Hargreaves Mall big screen from 8pm, and staff were working on sourcing outdoor heating and food and drink offerings.
If Saturday was any indication, venues across Bendigo are sure to join in on the festivities.
At the Capital Theatre, the audience were reportedly watching on their phones waiting for Arj Barker to take the stage, erupting into cheers when Cortnee Vine kicked the winning penalty.
Bendigo venues confirmed to be screening the game on Wednesday so far include Mister Bobs Sports Bar at Golden Square, The Deck on McCrae Street and the Bendigo District RSL at Long Gully.
At Castlemaine, the Theatre Royal will be going Matildas mad, screening the semi final with pizza and drinks from 5pm.
Entry is free although some venues may require booking.
It's no secret Australians were glued to TVs all over the country when Australia beat France 7-6 in a penalty shootout, with 7.2 million people tuning in according to the Seven Network.
Many more thousands turned out to live "fan festivals", including at Federation Square in Melbourne.
Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed more live sites will be open in Melbourne, including AAMI Park.
How will you be watching when the Matildas take on England in the semi-final on Wednesday night? Send us a letter at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
