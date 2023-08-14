A 29-year-old father facing charges including drink driving and speeding has been told to "grow up" in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
Judicial Registrar Allison Vaughan told William Rudebeck "you just don't care".
"How would you feel if someone carrying on took out their car and killed your kids?" she asked the boilermaker who has a significant history for driving offences.
"You're showing a complete disregard for the community and you are risking jail time."
Rudebeck pleaded guilty to charges including driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.05 - specifically of 0.054; failing to display P-plates; failing to nominate the driver of his vehicle on a date it was observed speeding; and breaching an interlock system.
The court heard it was Rudebeck's third time before the court for drink driving and the interlock system in his car was a court-ordered attempt at rehabilitation.
He will be off the roads for two years from August 14, 2023, and will have to pay fines in excess of $3000.
For the failure to identify the driver of his vehicle when it was caught speeding he will pay $1000 plus $136.70 in statutory costs and will be disqualified from driving for two years.
For drink driving, he will be convicted and fined $1000 with licence disqualification for 12 months served from May 13.
For breaching interlock system he was suspended from driving for three months and convicted and fined $500.
"You face a significant time off the road and your priors have put you in this position today," Judicial Registrar Vaughan said.
Ms Vaughan acknowledged Rudebeck and his family would be "terribly inconvenienced" without his licence but it was "far less than if you were sitting in a jail cell - please remember that".
Ms Vaughan said she had considered a community corrections order but decided it was more beneficial to Rudebeck's family if he was working.
The court heard the failure to nominate a driver charge related to an incident in Heathcote on February 25, 2023, when a vehicle matching Rudebeck's was observed driving at a dangerous speed.
The court heard he "didn't want to lose his licence for something a mate had done".
The drink driving incident relates to an incident on May 13, 2023, around 10.40pm when Rudebeck was observed driving west along View Street in Bendigo.
When stopped he blew 0.054 despite requiring a blood alcohol concentration of zero.
Judicial Registrar Vaughan said while some people might view that concentration as "low level" it was not low level in the circumstance of a probationary driver.
The car also did not have the appropriate interlock device with the court hearing Rudebeck needed to use a vehicle without the device to get home to assist a sick child.
His licence was immediately suspended for six months after this incident.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
