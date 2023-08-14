Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

White Hills Black 0.4 1.9 3.10 4.11 (35)
St Francis 1.1 2.3 2.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS - White Hills Black: A.Dobie 1, B.Young 1, D.Mullen 1, R.Middleton 1. St Francis: T.Harrop 3
BEST - White Hills Black: L.Schelfhout, B.Young, H.Sloan, K.Solomano, M.Slattery, N.Kalstrom. St Francis: T.Harrop, F.Todd, J.Willis, undefined.null, T.Doyle, J.Mcdonnell
Golden Square 0.0 3.3 3.4 5.7 (37)
MGYCW 1.1 1.1 2.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Golden Square: S.kennedy 2, C.Kennedy 1, J.Allen 1, C.Smith 1. MGYCW: M.Rose 1, N.James 1
BEST - Golden Square: N.Bishop, J.Allen, D.Dupille, C.Smith, A.Lethlean, C.Kennedy. MGYCW: J.Barker, Z.Cavalier, D.Thomson, N.Ralton, N.James, J.Farley
Strathfieldsaye 2.4 5.4 8.6 11.7 (73)
St Thereses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: K.Storer 2, Z.Walker 2, T.Kanzamar 2, H.Svanosio 1, H.Young 1, B.Mcdermott 1, T.Brown 1, A.Kelly 1.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: M.Perkins, Z.Walker, A.Kelly, H.Svanosio, L.Morrice, T.Kanzamar. St Thereses: D.Cakebread, O.Rutzou, J.Hogan, P.Sullivan, L.Travaglia, K.Westley
South Bendigo 3.2 5.5 7.9 11.11 (77)
St Thereses 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - South Bendigo: J.Cox 2, W.Elms 1, H.Galea 1, K.Weeks 1, J.Thurgood 1, T.Eddy 1, C.Kemp 1, C.Smythe 1, T.Floreani 1, R.Packer 1.
St Thereses: X.Mulqueen 1
BEST - South Bendigo: K.Weeks, H.Galea, C.Fyffe, J.Cox, B.Anderson, R.Packer. St Thereses: Q.Casey, J.Holland, J.MacDonald, B.Rosa, S.Rooke, V.Hubble
Maryborough 2.2 7.3 9.6 13.7 (85)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS - Maryborough: E.Boyes 4, M.Stevens 2, C.Stevens 2, M.Trickey 2, C.Howell 1, J.Smith 1, W.Smith 1. Strathfieldsaye: M.Dooly 1, C.Polson 1, E.Nagy 1
BEST - Maryborough: C.Stevens, E.Boyes, W.Smith, M.Stevens, H.Heathcock, T.Smith. Strathfieldsaye: M.Khodja, C.Casey, G.Ritchie, M.Dooly, J.Mannix, D.Keyte
Castlemaine 3.4 4.5 7.7 10.10 (70)
Quarry Hill 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Castlemaine: L.Parsons 5, T.Cordy 1, S.Grainger 1, C.Cordy 1, D.Brasher 1, A.Speer 1. Quarry Hill: S.Freemantle 1
BEST - Castlemaine: L.Parsons, D.Brasher, C.Cordy, A.Harrington, F.Morgan, S.McGill. Quarry Hill: O.Lalor, H.McMillan, R.Sharma, S.Maher, L.Dalley, S.Freemantle
Huntly Gold 1.4 3.7 4.8 6.11 (47)
Eaglehawk Eagles 2.2 3.2 4.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: D.Wattie 3, I.Plant 2, T.Cowan 1, J.Clark 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: Z.Uerata 3, R.Button 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: T.Cowan, J.Clark, D.Wattie, L.Norman, A.Davies, I.Plant. Eaglehawk Eagles: R.Button, Z.Uerata, T.Turton, C.Powley, R.Crapper, L.Cunningham
Marong 3.0 4.0 6.2 9.2 (56)
MGYCW 0.0 0.1 1.1 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Marong: J.Cross 3, C.McCurdy 2, J.Atkinson 2, T.Pearce 1, E.Swanton 1. MGYCW: R.Muir 1
BEST - Marong: N/A. MGYCW: J.Benaim, undefined.null, K.Clark, C.Waegeli, S.Barnes, L.Brown
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.1 2.2 3.3 (21)
Eaglehawk Hawks 0.1 0.2 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: W.Martin 1, W.Carlile 1, R.Menzel 1. Eaglehawk Hawks: P.Smith 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: W.Martin, N.McLoughlan, R.Menzel, J.Patton, X.Howard, J.Brain. Eaglehawk Hawks: N/A
Heathcote 1.0 5.1 9.4 11.8 (74)
St Monicas 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS - Heathcote: C.Ruck 2, E.Longson 2, I.Pianta-Cook 2, J.Vanzin 1, T.Foster 1, J.Brooke 1, J.Mitchell 1, N.Burton 1. St Monicas: L.Harrington 1, J.Pidoto 1
BEST - Heathcote: C.Ruck, J.Aquilina, J.Lawlor, I.Pianta-Cook, J.Vanzin, C.Mitchell. St Monicas: O.Hawking, D.Riley, R.Bissett, J.Pidoto, M.Bird, L.Harrington
Kangaroo Flat 1.2 4.5 4.7 4.9 (33)
St Francis 0.0 0.0 0.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: C.Brown 2, B.Blythman 2. St Francis: A.Dubyna 2
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: B.Blythman, M.Diss, T.Pluck, R.Grinter, R.Gudge, J.Lower. St Francis: L.Anderson, A.Haasbroek, F.Wood, E.Perry, O.Hargreaves, S.Hurford
Huntly Brown 1.2 2.2 6.6 6.13 (49)
St Kilians St Peters Green0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Huntly Brown: R.Stevens 2, T.Barlow 1, L.Rostron 1, C.callanan 1, H.Kleinert 1. St Kilians St Peters Green: M.Manley 1
BEST - Huntly Brown: M.Kean, J.Swatton, O.Rainsbury, L.Rostron, C.Ayres, M.McCashney. St Kilians St Peters Green: S.Chapman, M.Chapman, B.Herdman, K.Clark, B.McConvill, M.Manley
Golden Square 2.2 2.5 3.12 4.17 (41)
St Thereses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Golden Square: A.Brown 1, J.Cooper 1, A.Griffin 1, L.Liddell 1.
BEST - Golden Square: B.Bradley, L.Liddell, J.Bryan, undefined.null, A.Brown, J.Cooper. St Thereses: A.Purdy, R.Kent, D.Kramer, E.Pertzel, B.Tonkin, R.Abley
READ MORE: Matildas pumped up for World Cup semi-final
White Hills Red 1.3 4.5 6.7 11.10 (76)
South Bendigo 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - White Hills Red: T.Nichols 2, C.Mason 2, D.Mills 1, O.Clark 1, C.Kelson 1, A.Beck 1, C.Hann 1, A.Saville 1, H.Rothacker 1.
BEST - White Hills Red: A.Ezad, C.Boland, D.Edwards, T.Nichols, C.Kelson, D.Mills. South Bendigo: T.Williams, E.White, M.Picot, H.Fitzallen, H.Burchell, C.Jones-Moore
North Bendigo 4.2 7.5 10.10 15.11 (101)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - North Bendigo: B.Benbow 5, E.Miller 2, R.Thompson 2, R.Page 2, J.Kerr 2, R.Carter 1, A.West 1. Eaglehawk Two Blues: L.McClure 1, J.Huntet 1
BEST - North Bendigo: B.Benbow, R.Page, R.Shepheard, E.Miller, A.West, K.RANDALL. Eaglehawk Two Blues: J.Dea, Z.Kelly, L.McClure, H.Taylor, N.Ferrie, T.Mcmahon
Golden Square 2.3 3.5 4.6 8.9 (57)
MGYCW 0.0 1.0 3.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS - Golden Square: J.Walker 3, C.May 1, L.Baker 1, B.Stewart 1, L.Gunn 1. MGYCW: D.Lovell 4, E.Penny 1
BEST - Golden Square: I.Taylor, L.Baker, W.Harrison, J.Carmichael, N.Smith, J.Walker. MGYCW: D.Lovell, X.Wallace, F.Burgess, B.Flood, O.Hill, R.Speirs
Strathfieldsaye 4.0 6.4 6.8 10.10 (70)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: S.Ingram 2, J.Cunningham 2, J.Wood 2, K.Molloy 1, L.Khodja 1, D.McDonnell 1, A.Dickson 1. Kangaroo Flat: B.Rogers 1, L.Benaim 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: E.Pollard, D.McDonnell, L.Cockerall, M.Gladman, S.Ingram, T.Andrews. Kangaroo Flat: G.Nicholls, A.Ahearn, E.Soe, B.Rogers, L.Gilbee, L.Benaim
White Hills 6.3 11.6 15.6 21.13 (139)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - White Hills: M.Clark 5, L.O'Brien 5, R.Wirken 3, S.O'Connell 2, M.Alford 2, A.Lythgo 1, Z.Reynolds 1, G.Coller 1, B.Mapperson 1.
BEST - White Hills: M.Alford, M.Clark, L.O'Brien, R.Wirken, M.Morrison, Z.Reynolds. Golden Square: O.Reid, S.Hickman, A.Carr, I.Hanley, E.Brown, L.Kofoed
Sandhurst 6.3 10.5 16.11 21.13 (139)
Marong 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Sandhurst: T.Place 4, L.Brown 3, A.Prowse 3, M.Maxted 3, C.Tweed 2, Z.Mould 2, M.Pinner 1, G.Clark 1, M.Humphrey 1, K.Daly 1.
BEST - Sandhurst: L.Brown, K.Spiteri, A.Schmidt, D.Norman, A.Prowse, T.Place. Marong: E.Taylor, M.Johnson, P.England, A.Ralton, J.Thomas, B.Orton
Strathfieldsaye 2.8 10.16 16.19 21.19 (145)
MGYCW 2.0 2.1 4.5 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Mathews 4, L.Edwards 3, W.Mayes 3, L.Sharam 3, T.Griffin 1, C.Hilson 1, F.Maddren 1, T.Gardiner 1, M.Grieve 1, M.Mudoti 1, A.Hand 1. MGYCW: H.Dunn 1, W.Hargreaves 1, D.Downing
1, R.Davey 1, J.Wittingslow 1, J.Moresi 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Hand, W.Mayes, J.Mathews, T.Griffin, S.O'Bree, L.Edwards. MGYCW: C.Attard, R.Grinham-Reid, L.Wilson, R.Davey, J.Moresi, W.Hargreaves
Sandhurst 4.4 7.6 11.10 18.13 (121)
Golden Square 1.0 2.1 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Sandhurst: Z.MacDonald 5, M.Connick 5, L.Cameron 3, J.Westley 2, W.Petersen 1, J.Craig 1, O.Suckling 1. Golden Square: M.Skinner 2, V.Hickman 1
BEST - Sandhurst: Z.MacDonald, N.Harvey, R.Travaglia, J.Kelly, M.Connick, W.Petersen. Golden Square: O.Dunne, W.Donnelly, M.Skinner, B.Buhagiar, N.Pollard, J.Rosa
Eaglehawk 5.3 6.9 10.9 14.10 (94)
South Bendigo 1.1 2.3 5.7 10.9 (69)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: X.Stone 5, T.Fox 3, H.Miller 2, T.Ferguson 2, C.Larson 1, J.Frankel 1. South Bendigo: Z.Ralphs 4, H.Turnbull 2, R.Newman 1, W.de Vries 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: A.Gill, J.Frankel, X.Stone, L.Wilson, T.Fox, Z.Shelton. South Bendigo: Z.Ralphs, L.Bray, R.Newman, W.de Vries, S.Carter, M.Kornmann
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 5.6 6.9 8.11 (59)
Kangaroo Flat 1.1 1.3 3.8 4.10 (34)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: N.Hietbrink 3, O.Long 1, T.Turner 1, J.Lawler 1, A.van Dillen 1, S.Worthington 1. Kangaroo Flat: C.Woolley 2, C.Brimblecombe 1, C.Scholes 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: E.Fennell, A.van Dillen, T.Brandt, K.Garley, N.Hietbrink. Kangaroo Flat: A.Coghill, S.Ahearn, L.Barton, S.Sharpe, Z.Turner, L.Chambers
Marong 2.1 4.5 4.6 7.10 (52)
Rochester 0.2 0.4 1.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS - Marong: R.Marwood 4, B.Wells 1, M.O'Donnell 1, O.Steen 1. Rochester: D.Martin 1, L.Hayes 1
BEST - Marong: H.Wilson, T.Tyler, O.Steen, R.Marwood, T.Olsen, C.Dudderidge. Rochester: T.Drust, T.Jones, D.Martin, H.Keating, C.James, L.Hayes
Huntly Gold 5.3 8.7 9.13 12.20 (92)
Castlemaine 1.2 5.4 9.5 9.5 (59)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: L.Mulryan 3, L.Cain 3, O.Davies 2, C.Whyte 2, A.Mclean 1, O.Kleinert 1. Castlemaine: Z.Thompson 3, L.Bruce 3, M.Matheson 2, J.Noulton 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: C.Whyte, Z.Whyte, L.Mulryan, A.Mclean, L.Cain, L.Wheelhouse. Castlemaine: Z.Thompson, L.Browne-Kerr, M.Matheson, L.Bruce, H.Kneebone, M.Morgan
Maryborough 1.3 3.11 8.16 11.19 (85)
Strathfieldsaye 2.0 3.0 3.0 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Maryborough: M.Skinner 3, J.Cicchini 2, E.Boyes 2, O.Cassidy 2, C.Larkin 1, C.Wings 1. Strathfieldsaye: E.Tonna-Dorling 2, C.Williams 1, D.Gormly 1
BEST - Maryborough: C.Larkin, K.Jardine, O.Cassidy, J.Humphrey, M.Skinner, D.Bridges. Strathfieldsaye: T.Bartram, B.Humphrey, A.Thompson, W.James, O.Dean, J.Robinson
White Hills 0.2 2.3 6.5 9.7 (61)
Huntly Brown 0.3 2.4 3.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS - White Hills: B.Jorgensen 5, H.Morrish 2, R.Argus 1, S.Griffiths 1. Huntly Brown: A.Callanan 2, J.Clark 1, R.Enright 1, R.Marriott 1
BEST - White Hills: B.Jorgensen, S.fuller, E.Paterson, C.Shill, L.Whittle, R.Argus. Huntly Brown: J.Giudice, R.Fahy, J.Clark, J.Challis, M.Challis, R.Sowerby
South Bendigo 5.4 8.8 11.13 14.15 (99)
Sandhurst 0.0 1.2 1.2 5.4 (34)
GOALS - South Bendigo: M.Slattery 3, T.McMurray 2, J.Stone 2, T.Coombs 1, M.McCann 1, F.Guzzo 1, R.Diss 1, T.Henderson 1, M.Flett 1, R.Turnbull 1. Sandhurst: S.Rogers 3, M.Nally 1, A.McInerney 1
BEST - South Bendigo: C.Sullivan, N.Poole, Z.Mills, F.Guzzo, R.Turnbull, L.Bennett. Sandhurst: S.Rogers, C.McGee, M.Nally, C.Fraser, T.Fraser, D.Strachan
MGYCW 2.2 3.4 5.6 6.7 (43)
South Bendigo 2.3 2.4 3.10 3.12 (30)
GOALS - MGYCW: C.Dowler 2, Z.Nicholls 1, O.Emmerson 1, T.Attard 1, C.Speirs 1. South Bendigo: A.Obudzinski 2, T.Campbell 1
BEST - MGYCW: C.Dowler, C.Speirs, O.Emmerson, J.Bellenger, M.Cathrine, M.Hurford. South Bendigo: S.Mannes, P.Si, B.Dobbin, D.France, C.McClellan, S.Hughes
Golden Square 5.3 6.6 9.9 9.11 (65)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 2.0 4.1 5.2 (32)
GOALS - Golden Square: N.Stewart 2, S.Snell 2, C.McKay 1, C.Scoble 1, J.O'Sullivan 1, T.Worbs 1, T.Ahearn 1. Kangaroo Flat: D.McWilliams 1, A.Clayton 1, T.Penrose 1, M.Gould 1, T.Diss 1
BEST - Golden Square: B.Goode, N.Stewart, T.Thomas, C.McKay, L.Soko, D.Martin. Kangaroo Flat: R.LEECH, K.Grist, R.Mitchell, J.Thatcher, J.Leech, R.Giudice
Sandhurst 4.2 9.8 15.13 20.18 (138)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Nihill 6, E.Bellenger 4, H.Cochrane 4, A.Bibby 2, O.Lacy 2, C.scanlon 1, G.Garlick 1. Golden Square: E.Williams 1
BEST - Sandhurst: O.Lacy, A.Bibby, L.Nihill, M.Franklin, G.Garlick, C.scanlon. Golden Square: G.Mcphee, L.Kornmann, R.Cooke-Kingston, E.Williams, M.Szakal, E.Meharry
Castlemaine 3.2 6.5 8.10 11.12 (78)
Eaglehawk 2.2 4.6 5.6 7.6 (48)
GOALS - Castlemaine: C.Holman 4, O.Britt 3, S.Sieber-Hogg 3, M.Britton 1, M.McKnight 1. Eaglehawk: D.Vallance 2, T.Taylor 1, J.Coates-moore 1, C.Brown 1, K.MacDonald 1, I.Phillips-Adams 1
BEST - Castlemaine: M.McKnight, C.Lord, O.Britt, C.Holman, C.Waters, M.Britton. Eaglehawk: T.Taylor, J.Lindholm, A.Pithie, L.Wilson, D.Marsh, D.Vallance
Sandhurst Navy 4.3 6.5 12.6 13.11 (89)
MGYCW 3.2 8.3 9.4 11.5 (71)
GOALS - Sandhurst Navy: C.Reid 3, A.Ladd 3, C.Bannan 2, H.Carter 2, L.Sims 1, A.Weeks 1, E.Harrop 1. MGYCW: L.Budge 2, Z.Whalen 2, C.Blandthorn 2, T.Brook 1, W.Thomson 1, R.Doorty 1, H.Healey 1, L.Pigdon 1
BEST - Sandhurst Navy: N.Willits, C.Bannan, C.Reid, H.Banfield, C.Mackenzie, N.Long. MGYCW: Z.Whalen, C.Blandthorn, D.Brown, O.PATTON, L.Pigdon, M.Holmes
Maryborough 2.2 3.3 6.7 9.9 (63)
South Bendigo 3.3 4.7 4.9 7.10 (52)
GOALS - Maryborough: Z.Cicchini 6, L.Howell 1, J.Skinner 1. South Bendigo: S.Power 1, L.Magee 1, L.Feuerherdt 1, J.Bell 1, H.Purcell 1, A.Price 1, T.Hardingham 1
BEST - Maryborough: Z.Cicchini, C.Mark, C.Wright, K.Wright, W.Soulsby, J.Brydon. South Bendigo: L.Feuerherdt, J.Irwin, C.Coll, T.Hardingham, E.McMahon, L.Magee
Strathfieldsaye 2.1 5.4 8.5 10.10 (70)
Rochester 3.1 3.2 8.3 8.3 (51)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: L.Matheson 2, D.Cleave 1, P.Gordon 1, J.Molloy 1, A.Stevens 1, E.Giddings 1, B.Greenwood 1, S.Hancock 1, W.Bartlett 1. Rochester: L.Joyce 2, H.Keating 2, T.White 1, M.Harrington 1, O.Williams 1, J.Otto 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: W.Bartlett, A.Wingrave, A.Stevens, M.Hibbs, B.Greenwood, H.whitfield. Rochester: J.Rasmussen, L.Joyce, H.Keating, O.Williams, C.HARBOUR, M.Harrington
Sandhurst Maroon 6.6 8.8 11.11 16.13 (109)
Golden Square 1.2 3.5 5.6 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Sandhurst Maroon: E.Austin 4, D.Whatley 2, H.White 2, J.Harvey 2, L.Borchard 1, J.Bell 1, G.Hay 1, C.Kealy 1, M.Guthrie 1, O.Cail 1. Golden Square: R.Dillon 3, S.Cooke-Kingston 1, X.Grant 1
BEST - Sandhurst Maroon: J.Howard, H.White, L.Borchard, E.Austin, G.Hay, S.Rossi. Golden Square: B.Ritchie, R.Dillon, X.Grant, C.Mortimer, J.Peter, R.Brown
Kangaroo Flat 3.6 9.8 14.15 17.18 (120)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: R.McNamara 5, O.Lowndes 5, T.Farmer 2, B.Franken 2, J.Dingfelder 1, X.Coghill 1, J.Clarke 1. Strathfieldsaye: J.Balic 1, K.Villani 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: M.Goudge, R.Bolton, R.Hayden, J.Burns, B.de Marchi, O.Lowndes. Strathfieldsaye: M.Elkington, J.Oldham, K.Villani, J.Connor, undefined.null, J.Smith
White Hills Black 3.2 6.6 9.8 13.10 (88)
Huntly 0.2 0.3 1.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS - White Hills Black: L.Cummings 5, T.Schultz 2, L.Rice 1, P.Kabalan 1, J.Mizzi 1, L.Boyle 1, B.Schelfhout 1, J.Ratcliffe 1. Huntly: B.Miller 1
BEST - White Hills Black: H.Mills, J.Ratcliffe, J.Ketterer, C.Tobin, J.Mizzi, L.Boyle. Huntly: H.Matthews, J.Mullane, N.Pellegrino, B.Miller, M.Lawrence, T.Jelbart
White Hills Red 2.3 5.5 8.8 11.11 (77)
Marong 4.8 4.10 8.14 9.19 (73)
GOALS - White Hills Red: A.Oehms 3, J.Belling 2, B.Thompson 2, T.Sanders 2, K.Pearce 1, T.Ready 1. Marong: H.Arnett 3, S.Miller 2, B.Smyth 1
BEST - White Hills Red: K.Nieto, N.Wilson, J.Belling, B.Thompson, A.Oehms, K.Pearce. Marong: undefined.null, undefined.null, H.Arnett, B.Smyth, M.Pickering
LBU Cats 1.6 4.7 5.10 10.15 (75)
MGYCW 1.0 3.0 4.1 4.2 (26)
GOALS - LBU Cats: C.Mundie 2, J.Brentnall 2, H.Condliffe 2, P.Keele 1, C.McIntyre 1, R.Sims 1, M.Munro 1. MGYCW: S.Neervoort 3, N.Blake 1
BEST - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall, M.Munro, P.Keele, M.Day, M.Scurrah, H.Keele. MGYCW: M.Lines, T.Brook, J.Douglas, O.McKenzie, D.Wharton, S.Neervoort
Woorinen Youth Girls 3.1 9.3 10.8 14.13 (97)
Eaglehawk 0.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: I.Boulton 2, B.Lewis 3, A.Mclean 2, K.Davison 2, S.McClelland 2, S.Johnston 1, L.Somerville 1. Eaglehawk: H.fitt 1
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: G.Sanford, N.Roberts, E.Ward, J.Bannam, K.Davison, L.Somerville. Eaglehawk: J.Mathews-Shanley, M.Gard, N.NISBET, J.Gowty, G.Whitfort, H.fitt
White Hills 5.6 11.9 12.9 16.14 (110)
Sandhurst 0.0 1.0 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS - White Hills: T.Murphy 5, O.Turner 3, A.Haigh 3, K.Smith 2, E.Cail 1, S.Pearce 1, M.Pearce 1. Sandhurst: A.Grist 2, S.Carmody 1
BEST - White Hills: M.Meersbergen, J.Morrison, T.Murphy, O.Turner, K.Wild, M.Newlan. Sandhurst: J.Dover, C.Taylor, M.Burgess, S.Carmody, A.Grist, L.Franklin
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.