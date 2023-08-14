Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Updated August 14 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
White Hills overpowered Sandhurst in the BJFL under-18 girls division. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy
UNDER-12A

White Hills Black 0.4 1.9 3.10 4.11 (35)

