The message of looking after the environment to ensure a sustainable future is taking root at an early age.
Grade 5 Epsom Primary School student Ruby Mansbridge loves growing veggies at school, caring for the butterfly garden and "rejuvenating the bush floor".
The passionate student is part of the school's Green Magpies team, a group of about 35 prep to grade 6 students putting sustainable practices into place.
The school recently won its fifth and final star of Sustainability Victoria's ResourceSmart School program, which was designed to help schools embed sustainability into the curriculum.
Ruby, who has been part of the program since she was in grade 3, said it was great more students had been inspired to join the Green Magpies.
"Sustainability to me means looking after the environment and making it better in the future," she said.
One of three sustainability co-ordinators at Epsom Primary School, Gillian Davey said the school has worked hard since 2017 to improve its waste, water, biodiversity and energy, through projects including worm farms, a vegetable garden, a variety of bins and solar panels.
Only four schools in central Victoria have been awarded five stars, including Winters Flat Primary School and St Francis of the Fields Primary School.
Ms Davey said the Green Magpies were starting to change behaviours in their households and would "be equipped with the knowledge to then change the future with their own children".
With five stars under its belt, the school community is looking towards the future, with plans to build a sustainability learning centre, which would include greenhouses, animals and an outdoor learning classroom.
