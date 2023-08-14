Tatura moved one step closer to clinching the League One Men championship when it defeated FC Eaglehawk 2-0 at Truscott Reserve.
The Ibises maintained their two-point lead over Shepparton South at the top of the table with one round remaining.
They host Spring Gully United in the final round, while Shepparton South is at home to Strathdale.
South needs to defeat the Blues and hope that Spring Gully holds Tatura to a draw or causes the upset of the season and pinches all three points.
Saturday night's trip to Eaglehawk was seen as the biggest threat to the Ibises championship quest.
The Ibises held off an early Eaglehawk challenge and then showed their class by scoring two goals through Aaron Niglia and Cody Sellwood.
Making the most of opportunities in front of goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.
"We had a few chances in the first half that we should have put away,'' FC Eaglehawk centre-back Brent Hamblin said.
"We hit the post early on and their keeper made some good saves.
"We didn't play at our best, but Tatura is a quality side and they probably missed a couple of chances as well."
Shepparton South put four goals past Spring Gully United at Stanley Avenue.
Young gun Nick Mori scored two brilliant goals - a header and a half-volley strike - while William Keenan and Josh Latorre added the other two goals.
"Even though it was 4-0, I actually thought we played really well,'' Spring Gully coach Tony McQuillan said.
"I thought we matched it with them (in general play), but we weren't as composed with our chances.
"Overall, I was proud of the boys and there were plenty of positives to come out of it.
READ MORE: Bendigo Braves savour NBL1 title glory
"We haven't had the same starting 11 all year. We've made four or five changes every week and there'll be five changes again this week for the Tatura game.
"It's been tough, but we move on and we'll give our best against Tatura."
An own goal in the 90th minute denied Strathdale a point against third-placed Shepparton United.
Scores were locked at 2-2 heading into injury time before Shepparton United grabbed all three points thanks to an own goal.
United had looked in a comfortable position when they scored twice in the first half to lead 2-0.
The score stayed that way until the 62nd minute when Alastair Merkel gave Strathdale a lift with his third goal of the season.
Six minutes later the scores were level after Nick Watson scored for the Blues.
That set up a grandstand finish and it was United who grabbed the reward in the dying minutes.
Epsom cemented its place in the finals when it thrashed Strathfieldsaye Colts United 14-0.
The Scorpions moved into fourth place on the ladder on the back of a six-goal haul from Nick Collins and four goals from Dylan Callaway.
An understrength Colts has lost 18-0, 14-0 and 14-0 in their past three games.
With one round remaining, Spring Gully United and Shepparton United remain in a tight battle for the all-important second spot on the League One Women's ladder.
Spring Gully defeated Shepparton South 8-1 on Saturday to stay in second spot on goal difference.
Shepparton United outlasted Strathdale 3-1 to move equal on points with Spring Gully.
The team that finishes second on the ladder behind championship-winners Strathfieldsaye Colts United earns the double-chance in the finals.
Spring Gully's 8-0 win ensured the Reds' destiny remained in their own hands ahead of their first round clash with Tatura.
Letesha Bawden's brilliant season rolled on. The Reds' striker scored a hat-trick to take her season tally to a league-best 24 - 11 clear of Colts' youngster Zoe Cail.
Bella Goggin added a brace for the Reds in a performance that had coach Simon Smith smiling with the finals just around the corner.
After many slow starts this year, the Reds scored three times in the first 15 minutes to put South on the back foot.
"The girls were pretty motivated,'' Smith said.
"We spoke about making a good start and the girls were pretty ruthless.
"It was a really pleasing performance. That second spot is really important for the finals, so now we need to play like that next week against Tatura."
Shepparton United wasn't at its best, but did enough to defeat Strathdale 3-1.
On the back-up from winning the League Cup final in a penalty shootout, Shepparton United looked flat.
They weren't clinical in front of goal, but Briarna Fichera, Maria Villani and Rezwana Baqiri managed to find the back of the net.
Strathdale defended stoutly in one of its best performances of the second half of the season.
The Blues scored through Sonia Teeklu in the second-half.
FC Eaglehawk concluded its season in grand style.
The Hawks confirmed their status as the most improved team in the league by upstaging fourth-placed Tatura 2-0.
Grace Priest opened the scoring with her first goal of the season in the 13th minute, while playmaker Jess Dover sealed the deal late in the game.
After not winning a game in 2022, the Hawks finished the year in fifth place with four wins.
LEAGUE ONE MEN
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
LEAGUE TWO MEN
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
YOUTH DIVISION
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.