A 27-year-old Golden Square woman whose drug affected driving endangered the public has been released on bail.
Billi Jae Turra is set to plead guilty for multiple serious driving offences this week before Bendigo Magistrate Trieu Huynh.
Police did not oppose Turra's application for bail on August 10 which came after her arrest the previous day in what was her first time in custody.
She is due to reappear in court on August 17.
Court documents seen by the Bendigo Advertiser reveal Turra's latest offending as a spree of dangerous driving offences in Maiden Gully and Marong while affected by methylamphetamine.
She only stopped driving because she ran out of petrol.
She has been charged with multiple offences including:
On August 9, around 12.46 pm a marked police vehicle was travelling East on Marong Road, Bendigo, when officers observed Turra driving a grey Ford Territory travelling west on Marong Road with a smashed windscreen.
Police completed a U-turn and positioned themselves behind the vehicle. Before they activated emergency lights and sirens, Turra began overtaking vehicles at speed.
When police lights were activated, Turra accelerated hard, crossing over double white lines into oncoming traffic a number of times and reaching speeds of 126km/h for a period of about 4km in an 80km/h zone.
Due to Turra's dangerous driving, these specific officers discontinued their attempted intercept.
Turra then continued driving at speed towards Marong. As she exited Maiden Gully and entered the 100km/h zone she overtook an SUV in which a woman and her 13-year-old nephew were travelling.
Turra was on the wrong side of the road overtaking vehicles when an oncoming vehicle was fast approaching causing her to swerve to the left, forcing the witness to take evasive action and swerve to the left also.
The witness was forced to brake suddenly into the gravel on the side of the road.
Turra also swerved onto the gravel on the shoulder of the road spraying the witnesses' vehicle with rocks and leaving the woman and boy "shaken".
Turra continued travelling west towards Marong, tailgating and overtaking vehicles.
Around 12.55pm more police were stationed on the Calder Highway in Marong where they saw the grey Ford Territory travelling towards them west on the highway.
An officer stepped onto the road into the middle of the east-bound lane and gave the accused a direction to stop by raising their hand.
Turra looked directly at the officer and continued driving west on the road which caused additional officers in an unmarked vehicle to follow her at a distance. Turra continued to overtake vehicles.
She then turned right into Robbins Road travelling north, and then north of the intersection with Gath Road she performed a U-turn and drove back towards the police vehicle.
Police again activated lights signaling for Turra to stop before she turned right into Gath Road travelling west from police.
Turra then drove along Gath Road again and then turned left into the Calder Highway and crossing onto the wrong side of the road before correcting and heading towards Marong.
Another police vehicle, this one marked, then took over the pursuit with lights and sirens activated.
Turra continued on the Calder Highway, driving at 157km/h in a 100km/h zone overtaking vehicles, once crossing over double lines at the crest of a hill.
As Turra approached the intersection of Yorkshire Road, she started to slow and pulled to the side of the road as her vehicle ran out of petrol.
One of the officers grabbed her keys and Turra was placed under arrest.
She tested negative for alcohol but positive for methylamphetamine in a preliminary oral fluid test though she refused any further testing.
The registration plates that were attached to her vehicle were false and the vehicle was unregistered and cancelled.
Court documents reveal Turra is also charged over the failure to abide by a vehicle impoundment order in 2022, having instead sold the vehicle in question to wreckers for around $400.
She was also observed driving a white SUV in Golden Square in July 2022 despite having had her learners' permit disqualified and cancelled for having previously failed to complete a drug behaviour change program.
She also faces a charge of knowingly allowing an unlicensed person to drive her vehicle in December 2022 with her reasoning to police, "cause I can", and failing to inform the police about who was driving her vehicle in an incident in which her vehicle was being driven at speed and in an erratic manner in Kronk Street Golden Square in June 2023.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
