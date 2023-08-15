Loddon Valley Football Netball League week one finals fixture

The Loddon Valley Football Netball League finals series commences this weekend.
Qualifying Final day will be held at Bridgewater on Saturday, while the elimination finals are set to take place at Newbridge on Sunday.
The Central Victoria Football League under 18s football competition will be played in conjunction with the games to be played before the reserves.
All nine LVFNL clubs will be represented across the weekend.
Saturday, 19 August at Bridgewater (qualifying finals)
Football:
Under 18s: East Loddon Rams vs Inglewood (10.40am)
Reserves: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine vs Pyramid Hill (12.30pm)
Seniors: Pyramid Hill vs Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (2.15pm)
Netball Court One:
Under 15s: Bridgewater v Inglewood (10.30am)
Under 17s: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine vs Bridgewater (12.00pm)
B Grade: Maiden Gully YCW vs Pyramid Hill (1.30pm)
A Grade: Mitiamo vs Marong (3.00pm)
Netball Court Two:
Under 13s: Maiden Gully YCW vs Bridgewater (12.00pm)
C Reserve: Maiden Gully YCW vs Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (1.30pm)
C Grade: Marong vs Pyramid Hill (3.00pm)
Sunday, 20 August at Newbridge (elimination finals)
Football:
Under 18s: Bridgewater vs Pyramid Hill (10.40am)
Reserves: Inglewood vs Maiden Gully YCW (12.30pm)
Seniors: Inglewood vs Bridgewater (2.15pm)
Netball Court One:
Under 15s: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine vs Maiden Gully YCW (10.30am)
Under 17s: Calivil United vs Maiden Gully YCW (12.00pm)
B Grade: Bridgewater vs Newbridge (1.30pm)
A Grade: Pyramid Hill vs Newbridge (3.00pm)
Netball Court Two:
Under 13s: Inglewood vs Pyramid Hill (12.00pm)
C Reserve: Newbridge vs Bridgewater (1.30pm)
C Grade: Bridgewater vs Newbridge (3.00pm)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.