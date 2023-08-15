Hockey Central Victoria: Round 15 weekend wrap

The penultimate round of the Hockey Central Victoria home and away season took place across the weekend.
Sandhurst Hockey Club's men's A Grade side recorded its first win since May with a 4-2 win over Bendigo Senjuns.
With one round remaining and the only game to be played in that round being the winless Senjuns taking on the undefeated Strathdale, both sides' ledgers should remain the same.
Meanwhile, in the women's A Grade, a pair of 1-1 results ensured not much changed on the ladder.
Eaglehawk still sits on top, ahead of Strathdale by three points, while Senjuns and Sandhurst languish further behind.
In the men's B grade, Strathdale jumped off the bottom of the ladder after beating Eaglehawk 5-1.
Sandhurst is still a mile ahead on the ladder with a 13-point buffer on Strathdale in second.
Bendigo Senjuns B grade women's side pulled off a big coup drawing 1-1 with ladder leaders Maryborough.
Strathdale did what was expected of them, beating Eaglehawk 6-0 to stay in second spot.
HCV LADDERS AFTER R15:
A GRADE MEN:
A GRADE WOMEN:
B GRADE MEN:
B GRADE WOMEN:
