CVFLW: Bulldogs sneak into top four at Thunder's expense

In a thrilling final round with all three CVFLW games played simultaneously, Golden Square was the team left celebrating after they jumped Bendigo Thunder into the finals series.
Needing the Thunder to lose to Eaglehawk and beat North Bendigo themselves, the Bulldogs took care of business against North Bendigo, jumping out to a 35-point lead by quarter time and 66 by the half.
All eyes would subsequently turn to what was occuring at Weeroona Oval, with the Thunder hanging around with a strong Hawks outfit.
Trailing by 15 points at half-time and three-quarter-time, the Thunder ran out of legs in the last, with the Hawks kicking the only goal of the term to round out a 7.11 (53) to 5.1 (31) victory.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs triumphed 20.11 (131) to 1.4 (10) at Wade Street.
Bulldogs coach Nathan Manuel said his side had rarely played better footy in 2023.
"It was pleasing from a coaching perspective to finish off the home and away campaign with one of our better four-quarter performances of the season," he said.
"Everyone played their best game for the year, and we just gelled.
"The coaching staff wanted to ensure we finished well, and hopefully, that momentum can take us into this week."
Manuel was pleased that captain and inspirational leader Liz Watkins got some reward for a hard working season with a four-goal game after playing defence for most of the year.
"It was nice to see Liz (Watkins) swing forward and get some enjoyment after being one of our backline leaders," Manuel said.
"She got her reward, and we got a chance to see what she can bring, which could throw sides off if we decide to move her forward during the finals."
Paynton Jolliffe concluded her impressive regular season with a season-best six majors to take her tally to 27 goals from 12 games and finish fourth on the league goal-kicking leaderboard.
Manuel was happy with how the whole forward line operated.
"A lot of work went into the structure of the weekend's game, and the girls went out and executed perfectly.
"Our forward line structure was good - we've always had the personnel, but putting that scoreboard pressure on was pleasing."
The Bulldogs will face Eaglehawk on its home patch of Canterbury Park in the elimination final this Sunday.
Meanwhile, Woorinen has finished second on the CVFLW following its 106-point win over Strathfieldsaye.
The Tigers' quest for a flag in its first season in the competition continues against Castlemaine in the qualifying final.
FINAL CVFLW LADDER:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.