Bendigo City produced one of its best defensive efforts of the NPL1 under-18 season at the weekend.
Bendigo City held Bentleigh Greens to one goal, but the home side couldn't find a way to score and had to settle for a 1-0 defeat.
A defensive mix-up in the first half allowed Bentleigh to open the scoring and that's the way the scoreline stayed.
"It was a really good performance,'' Bendigo City under-18s coach Greg Thomas said.
"I know I'm starting to sound like a broken record, but I thought we were the better side.
"Unfortunately, we didn't get at least a point out of the game.
"We conceded a soft goal midway through the first half and then we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.
"We created some chances, but we couldn't score."
Bendigo City played the final half an hour with only 10 men after a player was shown a red card.
"Our defence was fantastic,'' Thomas said.
"With the injuries we have it was a makeshift backline again and we had players playing out of position.
"They stuck to their task really well and to only concede one goal was a great effort."
Bentleigh Greens, one of the biggest clubs in Victoria outside of the A-League, thumped Bendigo City 4-1 in their first meeting earlier this year.
The weekend's result proved how much Bendigo City has improved during the season.
"The game against Bentleigh earlier in the year was one of our worst performances, so we turned it around really well,'' Thomas said.
"I feel for the boys that we didn't get the three points. They gave their all again. They keep turning up every week and putting in good performances. I can't fault them."
Bendigo City has five rounds remaining in the season, starting with an away trip to Eltham next Sunday.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City under-14s scored an emphatic 3-0 win over Brunswick City.
Ted Humphreys, Tom Evennett and Jack Joynson-Baker scored goals as Bendigo cruised to its sixth win of the season.
In the under-15s, Bendigo City went down to Brunswick City 5-1, with Henry Coleman Bendigo's lone goal scorer.
Bendigo couldn't repeat the form that saw the team defeat Altona 4-2 the previous week, with Kai Thomas scoring a hat-trick.
In the under-16s, Brunswick City outplayed Bendigo City 4-0.
The Bendigo City seniors had the bye at the weekend. After two weeks off they return to action on Saturday at home against Wyndham.
