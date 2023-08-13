The game itself was far from perfect, but the final result was perfect for a perfect team.
One year after suffering the heartache of a grand final defeat, the Bendigo Braves were crowned NBL1 South champions on Saturday night.
The Braves defeated the Waverley Falcons 83-78 in Saturday night's grand final to complete a perfect 25-0 season.
"As much as you don't want to think about last season, it's really hard not to have that in your mind when you're going back into a similar situation,'' Braves' star Kelly Wilson said on Sunday.
"The disappointment of last year's loss added a bit more pressure from ourselves, so to go back and win this year with an unblemished record for the season is pretty special.
"I've never been part of a team that has gone through the season undefeated, so it's one to remember."
The Braves showed great character to avoid more grand final pain.
Waverley threw everything at a Braves side that was forced to sit league MVP Meg McKay for much of the first three quarters because of foul trouble.
The Falcons put the Braves under pressure to find a way to win in a different manner.
Not an easy task under the glaring spotlight of a grand final.
"Nothing went right (early on) in that we've played a certain way all season and to Waverlely's credit they took us out of that,'' Wilson said.
"They took one of the most dominant players for the season (McKay) out of the game.
"If you had said to me before the game that we would win with Meg sitting on the bench for most of the game, I would have said that would have been a massive challenge for us.
"We had multiple players step up and make big-time plays for us in the big moments - that was probably the highlight for me.
"Throughout the season we've had different players step up at different times.
"What made us hard to defend is we have multiple players capable of contributing in different ways. That was the case again last night."
There was no better contributor than Amy Atwell.
Without her, the Braves' quest could have been quashed by half-time.
She had 25 points on the board with six minutes remaining in the second quarter to keep the Braves in touch.
Atwell kept the scoreboard ticking over while her team-mates found their range.
Despite fouling out with seven minutes left in the match, Atwell scored a game-high 36 points.
"Amy is instant offence and she's a game-changer,'' Wilson said of Atwell.
"We saw that last week in the preliminary final against Mt Gambier.
"When we were really struggling in the first quarter, Amy was able to put the ball in the hoop for us and I think that settled us and we were okay from there.
"She's an offensive weapon and I'm very glad she's on my team. She was a well-deserved grand final MVP."
After the final siren the Braves embraced midcourt to celebrate a remarkable journey.
"It's a great group of individuals that have come together with a common goal,'' Wilson said.
"The buy-in for the entire season was phenomenal and (coach) Mark (Alabakov) has created an environment where every person in the team is valued and makes contributions both on and off the floor."
The celebrations will be put on hold for another week.
On Thursday, the Braves fly to Perth to play in the NBL1 National Championships, which tip-off on Friday night.
"The aim, especially after last year, was to get the (NBL1 South) grand final win,'' Wilson said.
"That's as far as my thought process went. Obviously, I'm now looking forward to the challenge (of the national finals).
"We'll put our best foot forward and try to win as many games as we can."
