Sandhurst did what they do best at the QEO on Saturday, wearing down a plucky Gisborne outfit for a 13.13 (91) to 5.12 (42) victory.
The Bulldogs will be left ruing a five-minute period in the second term that meant they went into half-time with an 11-point deficit when they were arguably the better side for long periods of the first half.
When Matt Thornton missed a set shot 45 out, the Bulldogs led by five points midway through the stanza, but an overstep on the mark cost the Dogs dearly with a 50-metre penalty awarded.
Thornton would soon after get another chance from a similar distance but wouldn't need to worry about pulling his kick leftward again when Nicholas Stagg popped up unattended in the goalsquare.
Stagg would then make it two goals from two kicks when some ill-discipline from the Bulldogs made the umpires award a free kick straight in front.
You would have missed it if you had blinked, but the Dragons had pulled out to a 16-point lead from nowhere.
From that point onwards, the Bulldogs were never able to wrestle momentum back, with the Dragons squeezing the life out of their opponents.
Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick said that period in the second term was a game-changer.
"It was certainly an important point in the game and was the reward for effort we needed," he said.
"We had started to get on top just before it, and those consecutive goals gave us a real spark."
Connick was pleased with the professional performance saying the contest was good preparation for finals just around the corner.
"Today was an important win for us," he said.
"You want to be playing good opposition at this time of year, and they brought the heat early, and I'm happy with how we overcame it."
The Bulldogs' tactic of chipping the ball around their back half played into the hands of the Dragons' strong defensive press and zone.
When the time came in the third term to take the risky inward kick, it proved highly costly with a trio of turnovers resulting in Dragons goals.
"We were a bit critical on the boys at quarter time with how we were setting up when they would turn the ball over, but the next three quarters, we adjusted beautifully," Connick said.
"I thought when they wanted to take the ball through the middle, it was full of risk for them, which is a real testament to how we want to set up."
The margin had blown out to 32 points by the time Lachlan Wright soccered through the third of those turnover goals.
Before those calamities, Matt Weber had the chance to pull the margin back to ten points but elected to dribble kick running into an open goal and missed.
Matthew Wilkinson was rewarded for his impressive first half with a couple of goals in the last to take his tally for the day to three.
Connick was impressed with Wilkinson's performance.
"I thought he was exceptional," he said.
"He's been solid all year, but we've been waiting for a bit of a breakout game.
"When the game was hot early, he was probably our best player."
Co-coach Bryce Curnow was best on ground, with Noah Walsh across half-back also in the best couple.
Essendon VFL listed players Sam Conforti, and Bradley Bernacki were both down on their usual outputs, with Conforti working his way through a close tag to provide some burst from stoppage in the second half.
Bulldogs ruckman Braidon Blake can hold his head high, being voted as the Bulldogs' best for his performance against BFNL premier big man Hamish Hosking.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.