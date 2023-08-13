LVFNL: Panthers complete unblemished home and away season

IN what is the club's 50th anniversary year, Marong has completed an undefeated home and away season in the Loddon Valley league.
The Panthers became the first team since Bridgewater in 2016 to go through a LVFNL home and away season 16-0 following their 20.17 (137) to 6.6 (42) win over Mitiamo on Saturday in what was a special day for both clubs with it their annual Annette Grant Memorial Round game raising funds and awareness for research into pancreatic cancer.
While it was another convincing victory by Marong, the 95-point margin was the first time in their past 10 games the reigning premiers haven't won by at least 100 points.
"It has been a really good year, but everything we have done so far has led to this point now to give us an opportunity to strive to do what we did last year," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
After kicking his 100th goal of the season last week star forward Brandyn Grenfell was rested, but it didn't slow down the scoring of the Panthers, who had Kain Robins boot six and Jonty Davis, Noah McCaig, Matt Riordan, Ryley Taylor and Tucker Thach all chip in with two each.
The Panthers again got off to a flyer, leading by 34 points at quarter-time, 7.5 to 2.1.
It was the ninth time in their 16 games this season the Panthers have been at least five goals up at the first break.
Robins with his six goals was the Panthers' best, while Lachlan Lee continued his consistent season with another strong performance.
"Lachie has been fantastic for us... he wins a lot of the ball, is hard around the contest and has explosive speed," Jacobs said.
"He has had a great season, but the challenge now for all our boys is to play well when it really counts."
While the Panthers have a premiership tilt to look forward to, the Superoos end the season sixth with four wins.
"We wanted to finish the season with a four-quarter effort today and have a real crack and I was really proud of the boys," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"We had to double a few boys up, so I thought the effort across the whole club today was awesome."
The ultra-consistent pair of vice-captain Ross Turner and skipper Luke Lougoon were named the two best for the Superoos.
Half-back Lougoon featured in the Superoos' best players in all 16 games this year and Turner in 15.
Inglewood warmed up for its first final in 20 years with a hard-fought win over Calivil United.
The Blues trailed by 12 points at half-time before kicking nine goals to five in the second half to grind out a 12.10 (82) to 10.16 (76) victory at Calivil.
"It was a real slog all day, but the boys stuck at it," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"It was a danger game in terms of being a dead rubber as far as the ladder goes and to Calivil's credit they are a team that has pushed a few sides throughout the year.
"I think it's good for us to have a tough hit-out going into next week and we got through injury-free as well, which was a bonus."
For the Blues midfielder Bregon Cotchett was their standout and he was also damaging inside 50 with four goals.
"Bregon was sensational for us today. He gets to so many contests, works so hard and just never stops," Billett said.
"Daniel Polack was really good again and Keelan Payne, although he didn't kick a goal, was so instrumental in setting up goals for others."
When Inglewood next steps on to the field it will be for the Blues' first final since 2003 when they take on Bridgewater in this Sunday's elimination final at Newbridge.
The Demons, who had four more scoring shots, were left to lament their inaccuracy, particularly in the last quarter when they kicked 0.5.
"It was one of those days that sums our season up. We probably had more of the ball than Inglewood, but missed six gettable goals that hurt in a close loss like that... we certainly had our chances," said reappointed Demons' coach Anthony Dennis.
Jack Maher and Mitch Avard were the best for the Demons, who end the season eighth with four wins.
Pyramid Hill produced a dominant pre-finals tune-up with a 133-point belting of Newbridge at Riverside Park.
The Bulldogs put the Maroons to the sword early and never let up, winning 28.12 (180) to 7.5 (47).
Having been far from its best over the previous fortnight Pyramid Hill was already 78 points up at half-time as it cashed it on its scoring opportunities to lead 14.2 to 1.2.
"We got our mojo back a bit today and the first half in particular was as good footy as we've played in a little while," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"There was a couple of defensive aspects we could have tidied up in the second half, but overall, we displayed the majority of what we identify as our brand for the majority of the day.
"We wanted to make sure we didn't just roll through the motions today and that we moved the ball how we want to and defended how we want to."
Pyramid Hill gun Dylan Collis cut the Maroons apart with a dynamic game.
"Dylan was super today; he won a lot of the ball and used it really well either going inside 50 or from half-back," Fitzpatrick said.
Zach Alford (six) and Jack Woodward (five) were among eight multiple goalkickers for the Bulldogs.
Chris Dixon kicked three of the seven goals for the Maroons, whose best was ruckman Will Copland.
The Maroons end the season seventh on the ladder with four wins.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine closed out its home and away season with a 51-point victory over Maiden Gully YCW.
The Bears skipped out to a 27-point lead at quarter-time on the way to their 15.22 (112) to 9.7 (61) victory in what was a game where regardless of the result, they were locked into a qualifying final encounter with Pyramid Hill the following week.
The Bears' victory came in what was the 200th club game for Miggy Podosky, who returned to the side after another overseas sojurn playing international cricket for the Philippines.
"It's a great milestone for Miggy... he's the heart and soul of this club and deserved to have a win on a big milestone day and it's great he was able to get that," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
Podosky featured among the best for the Bears and kicked two goals.
While pleased to finish off the home and away season with a win, the Bears will want to sharpen up in front of goal against Pyramid Hill in the qualifying final following their inaccurate 15.22.
"We probably rushed quite a few of our shots today and didn't make the most of our chances as the scoreline shows, so that will be a focus of ours during the week," said Laird, who along with James Rippingale kicked three goals.
In what could be their final game in the LVFNL given their desire to join the HDFNL, plus AFLCV's proposed introduction of a new competition as early as next year, the Eagles end the season with their first wooden spoon since 2008 with three wins.
Damian Wust kicked five of the nine goals for the Eagles, who named Tyler Miles, coach Jay McDonald and captain Hamish McCartney their three best.
