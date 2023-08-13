NCFL: Tigers one win away from undefeated home and away campaign

Sea Lake-Nandaly has overcome its last real hurdle to complete an undefeated home and away 2023 NCFL season.
On a wet and scrappy afternoon, the Tigers outmuscled fellow contender Donald from quarter time onwards to record a 19.12 (126) to 6.2 (38) victory.
"It was a proper wet weather game of footy, so there wasn't anything fancy it was basically just a lockdown man-on-man and territory style of game," Tigers coach Bryce Delmenico said.
While the rain poured down from the outset, the first quarter resembled a free-flowing contest with 11 goals kicked between the two sides.
From that point onwards, the Blues could only register two majors for the rest of the game, with the Tigers killing any hope of a tight affair, stretching their lead out to 46 points by the main break.
"We got the first two of the game then went a bit loose on our men, and as a good side like Donald does, they put a couple of goals on you when you don't show them respect," Delmenico said.
"But we went back to making it a 50-50 at every contest, and through our work rate, we got more numbers to the footy."
With nothing to play for other than keeping their undefeated record intact, Delmenico is pleased with how his side still went in for the kill.
"I was pretty happy with our last quarter because we could have put the cue in the rack, but we stuck to it quarter by quarter and focused on what's in front of us."
The win means the Tigers have beaten the Blues by a combined 208 points from their two meetings this season, a massive mental barrier the Blues will have to overcome should they meet in finals.
"We'll see how it pans out, but I dare say we'll be matching up with Birchip-Watchem in the first final, I reckon," Delmenico said.
"We'll just stick to what we've been doing all year and focus on ourselves rather than worry about any mental scars they might have."
Elsewhere in the NCFL, Wedderburn pulled off one of the upsets of the season, beating Nullawil on its home turf by five points.
In a thrilling comeback, the Redbacks wound in a 25 point three-quarter-time deficit to overrun their more fancied opponents with a five-goal to none last term.
Skipper Sam Barnes was the hero with six goals, while Luke Holt and Tom Campbell also played well.
It wasn't the only upset of the weekend, with Charlton triumphing by 16 points over Wycheproof-Narraport.
Dangerous one-two-punch Nick Thompson and Chris Gavaghan proved the difference once again for the Navies with nine goals between them.
There is much excitement at Charlton Park heading into 2024 after a strong back half of the season.
With the bye in the final round, the Demons finish their campaign with a 7-8-1 record.
Boort notched up its first win since round eight with a 44-point win at St Arnaud.
