NORTH Bendigo has jumped into the HDFNL top five one week out from finals, after prevailing in a nail-biter against Heathcote at Barrack Reserve on Saturday.
But the move might only be temporary, with the Bulldogs needing to upset undefeated Elmore next week to play finals, or in the event of a loss, have bottom side Lockington-Bamawm United knock over Mount Pleasant.
While their finals destiny is not all in their own hands, the Bulldogs kept their hopes flickering by claiming the points against the Saints.
The win was not without drama, with the official scoresheet showing the scores as tied at the end of the game, albeit with the Bulldogs' progressive tally showing a different scoreline.
The error was identified post-game and they were awarded the match by the league late on Sunday.
No more than two goals separated the two teams for most of the day, with the Bulldogs holding the biggest lead of the game by six goals during the third term.
Bulldogs co-coach Kiralee Kinder said her and fellow coach Stacee Kingdon could not have been prouder of the Bulldogs' gutsy performance with their season on the line, and were stoked about having a live finals chance going into the final round.
"We are so proud of the girls. They put in an absolute full four quarter effort and it was just amazing to watch," she said.
"Other than holding that six-goal lead in the third, it was pretty much goal for goal all day.
"To be honest, Stacee and I didn't really look at the scoreboard for the last two minutes, we just didn't want to know. We just wanted to focus on the game."
A stirring win and the Bulldogs' best of the season was led at different ends of the court by 19-year-old goal shooter Georgia Kinder and experienced defender Genevieve McColl.
"Georgia only missed two goals all day, but grabbed her own rebounds (from the two shots) and shot the goals. It was an amazing effort from her," the coach said.
"And Gen McColl, who missed the last game against Heathcote, was absolutely brilliant and got so much ball."
While it went without saying that overcoming Elmore would be a massive challenge, Kinder said the Bulldogs would fully embrace the task and give it their all.
They will also no doubt be hoping LBU can conjure up a season-best performance against Mounts.
Huntly's remote hopes of continuing its streak of playing finals every year since 2016 evaporated after the Hawks were beaten 69-34 by White Hills at Scott Street.
The Demons wrapped up second spot ahead of finals with their 13th win of the season, giving them plenty of confidence ahead of two straight matches against Colbinabbin, including in week one of finals.
Demons dual premiership coach Lauren Bowles praised a solid all-round team effort by her side, with the win achieved in the absence of defensive recruit Amy Morrissey.
"Obviously the last time we played them it was quite a battle and they had a fair bit on the line on Saturday with really needing a win to try to make finals," she said.
"We knew they would come out firing, but we put nearly 20 goals on the scoreboard (18) in the first quarter and we were able to continue to keep capitalising as the game went on.
"We were rapt with our game - we played some really beautiful netball.
"I think the last few games, in particular, we have found some really nice form. It's certainly the perfect time to be doing it."
An impressive win was led by goal shooter Olivia Treloar, who has found her feet again after a break overseas mid-season, and ever-reliable defender Molly Johnston.
Johnston has only gotten better as the season has grown longer, according to Bowles.
"Her ability to read the play is amazing. Her last three weeks especially, she has been in our best players every week," she said.
Elmore moved within one win of a perfect home and away season after defeating Lockington-Bamawm United 93-34.
The Bloods led 24-12 at quarter time, before piling on 23 more goals in each of the last three quarters to run out easy winners.
In a season in which they have averaged 70.6 goals per game, their tally of 93 against the Cats was the Bloods' second biggest this season.
They scored 97 in a 69-goal win over Leitchville-Gunbower in round three.
Colbinabbin warmed up for next Saturday's clash against White Hills with a 75-37 win over the Bombers at Gunbower.
Next week: North Bendigo v Elmore (Atkins Street); Mount Pleasant v Lockington-Bamawm United (Tooleen); Huntly v Heathcote (Huntly).
4. Heathcote 7-8 (104.70%)
5. North Bendigo 7-8 (83.69%)
6. Mount Pleasant 6-9 (86.90%)
