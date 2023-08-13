Bendigo Advertiser
Sharp bags 14 goals as Strathfieldsaye outclasses Kangaroo Flat

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 13 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Lachlan Sharp kicks one of his 14 goals in the Storm's big win over Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Adam Bourke
Strathfieldsaye gave its BFNL rivals a not so gentle reminder of its potency when it thumped Kangaroo Flat by 146 points at Dower Park on Saturday.

