Strathfieldsaye gave its BFNL rivals a not so gentle reminder of its potency when it thumped Kangaroo Flat by 146 points at Dower Park on Saturday.
With arguably the best team it's had on the park all season, the Storm racked up a cricket score in defeating the Roos, 32.17 (209) to 9.9 (63).
Lachlan Sharp kicked 14 goals for the Storm - his third double-figure bag this season - and his highest individual haul since he kicked 16 goals against Maryborough in 2019.
Sharp's day out, combined with Golden Square's Joel Brett being held to two goals against Castlemaine, saw the Storm fan favourite leap to a six-goal lead in the race for the Ron Best Medal.
With two rounds remaining, Sharp has 79 goals for the season, while Brett has 73.
While Sharp was the individual show stopper, it was the team's performance that had Storm coach Darryl Wilson sporting a broad smile after the game.
After grinding their way through a testing period mid-season, the Storm had their mojo back on Saturday.
Their slick ball movement returned and the Roos couldn't stem the flow.
"The first quarter set us up and we put them on the back foot,'' Wilson said.
"We tried a few things with our structures, we did a couple of different things and having players back in our forward line makes a big difference.
"It was one of those days where it was hard to pick our best players. Sharpy was the standout, but I thought we got contributions across the board.
"In terms of ball movement it was probably as good as we've been all year.
"We probably bombed away a bit too much in the second quarter, but the first quarter was excellent in terms of pace."
The return of VFL-listed trio Jake Moorhead, Cal McCarty and Bode Stevens strengthened the Storm's midfield rotation.
The Storm experimented with Moorhead off half-back at times, while McCarty and Daniel Clohesy dominated the midfield.
The midfield dominance paved the way for the Storm's forwards to feast.
"In the last three weeks we've thrown Jack Exell, Caleb Ernst and Matt Harvey into our forward line,'' Wilson said.
"Exell is underdone, but he'll get better every week. He gets involved in a lot of score involvements and he makes the structure better for others.
"Sharpy was the main focal point (against Kangaroo Flat) and he had a big day."
Arguably the most pleasing sign for the Storm was the form of young big man Jed Brereton.
Brereton mixed his time in the ruck and in the forward line.
"It was probably Jed Brereton's best game of the year,'' Wilson said.
"I reckon he probably took at least 10 marks for the game, which was really pleasing."
The Roos didn't throw in the towel, but they were outclassed.
Zac Rouse battled hard, while key defender Ryan O'Keefe had an entertaining duel with Exell and restricted him to three goals.
Liam Collins, Mitch Trewhella and Ethan Roberts carried the load through the middle of the ground for the Roos.
