Gallant Pies run out of legs as Bloods firm for September

South Bendigo has moved a game and percentage clear in the BFNL top five after recording a 27.17 (179) to 8.6 (54) win over Maryborough.
However, the win wasn't as comfortable as the scoreboard suggests, with the Magpies gallant in defeat.
Coby Perry's men only trailed by 20 points at the main break but ran out of legs due to three under-18s backing up and being one short on the bench.
Bloods coach Nathan Horbury applauded the effort shown by his undermanned opponents.
"They brought the heat in the first half, and we played pretty average footy, but take nothing away from them, they matched it with us for a long period of time," Horbury said.
"There showing good signs, and if they can hold onto everyone, hopefully, they'll be going on an upwards trajectory soon."
Horbury was less pleased with his own side's performance, with the Bloods' first-half output clearly not up to scratch for when they face the top sides come finals.
Horbury said his side would need to fix their lapses in concentration fast.
"We've certainly got some work to do and were not going to challenge the good sides if we keep having these slow starts or fadeouts," he said.
"I was pleased with how we responded in the second half, to play our brand of footy, but I told the boys after the game if we play like that in the first half down at Gisborne next week, the game will be over by half time."
Brock Harvey (ten) and Steven Stroobants (seven) combined for 17 of the Bloods' 27 goals, with Harvey assisting another three.
Samuel Griffiths returned to the side for his first game since round 10 and was voted in the best.
"He brings an element up forward that we've been lacking in the past month with his pressure," Horbury said.
"He went into the midfield a bit as well, and the way he attacked the footy was super."
Ruckman Macgregor Cameron (work commitments) and Horbury (corked quad) missed the clash but will return for next week's game against the Bulldogs.
