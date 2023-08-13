HDFNL: Season set up for thrilling climax in final round

THE scene is set for a thrilling climax to the Heathcote District league home and away season with the make-up of both week one finals matches still to be locked in.
With one round remaining there is now just 1.46 per cent separating top two sides Heathcote and North Bendigo, which are both on 48 points, while it's also still mathematical possible for White Hills to finish on top of the ladder.
And which team Mount Pleasant plays in the elimination final is still undecided, with either Leitchville-Gunbower or Lockington-Bamawm United to finish fifth.
Leitchville-Gunbower faces an anxious wait this week sitting in fifth position - a game clear of LBU - but the Bombers have the bye in the final round.
For the Bombers to remain in fifth spot the must rely on LBU losing to Mount Pleasant at Toolleen.
If the Cats beat the Blues they will move back into the top five at the expense of Leitchville-Gunbower courtesy of their far superior percentage.
Saturday's round 17 was headlined by the clash of top two teams Heathcote and North Bendigo, with the Bulldogs producing a remarkable display of accuracy in front of goal.
The Bulldogs had four less scoring shots than the Saints, yet won the game by 36 points - 21.2 (128) to 13.14 (92) - as they ended Heathcote's seven-game winning streak and became the first visiting team this year to win at Barrack Reserve.
North Bendigo's stunningly efficient scoreline of 21.2 was made up of 4.1 in the first quarter, 9.0 in the second, 3.1 in the third and 5.0 in the last, with the Bulldogs' only two behinds for the game a pair of missed set-shots by Jordan Ford and Dylan Klemm.
"We got the ball into positions today where it was a lot easier to kick goals from... that's probably the best way to explain it," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
The Bulldogs busted the game wide open with their barnstorming second term of 9.0 to 3.1 in which they went from seven points up at quarter-time to 42 in front at the main break.
Heathcote had gone into the clash conceding an average of just 62 points per game, but the Bulldogs already had 79 on the board at half-time.
"In that second quarter our pressure and work-rate was really good," Bennett said.
"We had a big focus of not allowing Heathcote any outs from stoppages and if we didn't win them we were able to force repeat stoppages.
"Jeremy Lambden (ruckman) gave it to our midfielders on a silver platter today."
For the second week in a row Lambden was named best for the Bulldogs, who had five multiple goalkickers in Klemm (four), Billy Robertson (three), captain Aarryn Craig (two), Ford (two) and Cody Riddick (two), who also spent time in the ruck to support Lambden.
While the Bulldogs were remarkably efficient in front of goal, the Saints squandered the opportunity early to put scoreboard pressure on North Bendigo after kicking 2.6 in the first quarter before being blow away in the second term.
"The second quarter was really disappointing and cost us," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"Credit to North Bendigo... their second quarter was the best footy we've seen from any team this year and being 40 points down at half-time, it was too big a gap to come back from.
"We got smashed in clearances and stoppages during the second quarter, they worked a lot harder than us and it was probably the first time for the year we've been rattled."
Midfielder Liam Jacques and star utility Braden Padmore (three goals) have been the Saints' two most consistent players this year and were again named their best, while gun forward Corey Grindlay kicked four goals.
The loss still leaves Heathcote searching for its first win against North Bendigo since 2013.
Leitchville-Gunbower kept alive its hopes of going from wooden-spooners to finalists in the space of just 12 months with its 11-point win over Colbinabbin.
The Bombers held their position in the top five with their 14.10 (94) to 12.11 (83) victory over the Grasshoppers at Gunbower.
"It was one of those games where we came out of the blocks firing and then got a few injuries and had to work through that," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"Colbo played some good patches of footy throughout and it was a tight game of footy."
The Bombers lost Clay McGregor (broken ankle), Nathan McLellan (leg) and Bailey Taylor to injury, leaving the home side down to one on the bench for much of the second half.
Lachlan Sverns (four goals), ruckman Jobee Warde and forward Chris Horman (five goals) led the best for the Bombers, who with the bye next week now have to sit back and await the the result of the Mount Pleasant v LBU clash before knowing if their season is over or they have a finals campaign to look forward to.
"It's obviously a bit of a strange situation... we'll train Tuesday and Thursday and see what happens in that game next week," Keam said.
"If we do get to play again then the week off will come at a good time for us, but we'll have to wait and see."
The 11-point defeat was the sixth game this season the Grasshoppers have lost by 14 points or less.
Half-back Ben Barton and coach Jed Brain led the best for the Grasshoppers, while Wade Broadstock and Clint Shields kicked three goals each.
For the second time this season White Hills beat Huntly by a triple-figure margin.
After belting the Hawks by 152 points in round eight this time the margin was 121 points as the Demons won 21.20 (146) to 3.7 (25) at Scott Street.
The Demons had 19.10 on the board at three quarter-time before finishing with an off-target 2.10 in the final term.
"We played a very good defensive game today, which was pleasing," said Demons' co-coach Jack Fallon, who opted to coach from the sidelines.
"I have never coached from the sidelines before, so I thought it would be an opportunity to look at the areas we have been falling down in, so it was good to get that perspective."
Kaiden Antonowicz (six), Cohen Kekich (five) and James Davies (four) combined for 15 goals for the Demons, whose best was Liam Bartels.
Tori Ferguson and Jackson Fry headed the better players for the Hawks.
Reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United ended its three-game losing streak with a 36-point victory over Elmore.
The Cats had trailed by three points at half-time before kicking 10 goals to three in the second half to win 13.8 (86) to 7.8 (50).
"It has been a tough past month, so it's nice to get the win today," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"Elmore came out and threw everything at us and set up well behind the ball. We were blazing away early, but changed a few things up and were able to move the ball better after half-time."
Forward Anthony McMahon (four goals) and midfielders Brock Kennedy and Baxter Anderson were the best for the Cats, who are now set for a must-win game against Mount Pleasant if they are to have the chance to defend their flag in the finals..
The young Elmore side featured four under-18 players who had doubled up from earlier in the day - Nash Hayes, Cody McKenzie, Jack Smith and Mattia Curry.
"The boys tried their guts out and worked hard all day," said Elmore coach Mick Woolhouse, who has been reappointed for next year.
"We just ran out of legs and Lockington was able to go on with it."
The better players for the Bloods were led by assistant coach Darcy Laffy, centre half-back and ruckman Daniel Russell.
