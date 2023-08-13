Strathdale soccer club turned out to support the Matildas in the nail-biting soccer match that took them into the semi-finals of the world cup.
Green and yellow ballons - and kit - was on show as the fans cheered the team onto success.
A small group of fans also gathered in Bendigo's mall to watch the action on the big screeN.
The Matildas survived a penalty shootout epic against France to advance to the Cup's final four.
The fierce Australia versus England sporting rivalry is set to be reignited after the Lionesses overcame a brave Colombia on Saturday night to book their spot in a Women's World Cup semi-final against the Matildas.
Just a fortnight after the Aussies retained the Ashes on English shores, the two countries will meet in a sudden-death showdown in Sydney on July 16.
History is within reach for the Matildas.
"My belief that this team can do anything had been there before tonight," coach Tony Gustavsson said.
"I genuinely believe this team can create history in so many ways, not just winning football games but in the way they can inspire the next generation and unite the nation."
