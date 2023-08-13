Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Match Report

BFNL: 10-goal first quarter onslaught ignites red-hot Bulldogs

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 13 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braydon Vaz kicked five goals for Golden Square against Castlemaine at Wade Street on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Braydon Vaz kicked five goals for Golden Square against Castlemaine at Wade Street on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

GOLDEN Square unleashed a 10-goal opening quarter blitz against Castlemaine on Saturday that propelled the Bulldogs to their 12th-straight win of the BFNL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.