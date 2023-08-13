BFNL: 10-goal first quarter onslaught ignites red-hot Bulldogs

GOLDEN Square unleashed a 10-goal opening quarter blitz against Castlemaine on Saturday that propelled the Bulldogs to their 12th-straight win of the BFNL season.
The Bulldogs finished 125-point victors over the Magpies - a margin that at quarter-time looked like it would be far greater given the home side's early demolition at Wade Street.
On what was its community charity day where the gates were swung open for free, Golden Square prevailed 23.12 (150) to 3.7 (25) in a game that while it was a blowout, the Magpies certainly competed admirably across the middle two quarters against one of the top premiership fancies.
The Bulldogs' first quarter mauling was kickstarted in the middle where their on-ballers were outstanding in dominating the centre clearances.
Ricky Monti, in particular, had a massive influence in the middle in the opening term that ended with the Bulldogs having a 10-1 advantage in centre breaks and 10.2 to 0.0 lead on the scoreboard.
Of the 10 goals the Bulldogs slammed on in the first quarter, nine came in a 17-minute onslaught from the 10-minute mark.
With the Bulldogs surging the ball out of the middle and producing a slick brand of link-up play with their use of handball they were constantly able to hit-up targets inside 50 and get good looks at goal, as evident by their first quarter return of 10.2.
Tom Strauch, Braydon Vaz, Jack Stewart, Ryan Hartley, Brodie James, Tom Toma and Tanner Rayner all hit the scoreboard with goals in the opening quarter for the Bulldogs, while Jake Thrum was a constant source of drive inside 50 from the wing.
"I was really rapt with the way the boys started the game in the first quarter. We had a clear focus on getting a bit more run and carry into our game, to up the tempo and play a bit faster," Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"I think we had 10 handball receives in the first quarter... we've probably been averaging four or five a game, so I was really impressed with the way we went about it.
"We were selfless, picked out the right options and took our opportunities."
With the result of the game already a foregone conclusion by quarter-time, to Castlemaine's credit the Magpies dug in and throughout the second and third quarters were more than competitive.
It started in the middle where the Magpies through Matt Filo, Bailey Henderson, David Wilson and co were able to stem the tide and after being obliterated early won the centre breaks 4-2 during the second term to ease some of the pressure on their under siege backmen.
The Bulldogs had 11 goals on the board before the Magpies kicked their first of the game at the 10-minute mark of the second term when Ben Moran produced a highlight for the visitors with a soaring pack mark that he then converted from 40m.
Having already been 62 points down at quarter-time, the fact the margin had only increased to 76 by three quarter-time was testament to the Magpies' ability to compete in general play and put the clamps on the Bulldogs' scoring before the floodgates opened again in the final term.
The Bulldogs closed the game out kicking 8.3 to 0.2 in the final term in what was their 34th-consecutive win over Castlemaine.
In what must have Golden Square supporters salivating at what the future holds, it was a host of Bulldogs' youngsters who were all prominent throughout.
While Thrum was super on the wing with his ability to find space and use the ball with polish on his trusty left foot, Hickman and Monti through the middle of the ground were standouts with their hard-running and ball-winning, while Vaz (five) and Stewart (four) combined for nine goals to be among 13 goalkickers for the Bulldogs.
Although the Castlemaine backline was under a barrage of pressure throughout the day, defender Brodie Byrne did a fine job of limiting the impact of Square's Joel Brett.
Brett, who had started the day as the league's leading goalkicker with 71, but by the end had been overtaken by Strathfieldsaye's Lachlan Sharp, kicked his only two goals of the match in the last quarter.
Following the 10-1 obliteration out of the middle in the first quarter the Magpies won the centre clearances 12-7 over the remainder of the game in a big turnaround.
Among the best players for the Magpies was Lloyd Butcher, who after starting the game forward was swung into the ruck after Brodie Brown-Kerr was injured during the first term and taken to hospital.
"We were outscored 18 goals to none across the first and last quarters, but across the middle two it was five goals to three," Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd said.
"In years gone by if Golden Square kicks 10 goals against us in the first quarter it ends up going on to be a 200-point loss, not 125 points.
"With the limited rotations we've got to try to fix things it makes it hard, whereas Golden Square has got ball-winners all over the ground."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.