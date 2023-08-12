SANDHURST delivered another ominous reminder of its premiership credentials, winning a top two showdown against Gisborne by 16 goals at the QEO on Saturday.
The Dragons, superbly led by young guns Ruby Turner, Meg Williams and Sophie Shoebridge, continued their unbeaten season with an accomplished 47-31 victory.
In a pointer to the Dragons' dominance this season, the 16-goal winning margin was their fourth lowest this season.
Gisborne got within six goals of the reigning premiers on their home court at Gardiner Reserve in June, while Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton kept the margin to 10 and 11 goals respectively in rounds one and two.
The Dragons went into the clash against Gisborne having scored 80-plus goals in five straight matches, including 90 or more in three of them.
They were challenged early by the Bulldogs and led by only two goals at quarter time, before switching into overdrive in the second quarter to set up a match-winning 13-goal advantage.
The Dragons were able to narrowly extend their lead in the final two quarters, with a run of three goals to end the match for Gisborne preventing a bigger loss.
Another crucial and decisive win over a finals-bound opponent was punctuated by a magnificent effort in defence from Turner at goal keeper and goal defence.
The former Australian 19-and-under squad member was playing her fourth game back from the ankle injury that had sidelined her for much of the season.
She was awarded best on court as part of the BFNL's headspace round.
Rapt to have emerged with another win over a quality opponent, Turner praised the team aspects of Saturday's win.
"It didn't feel like that big of a win ... it felt much closer out on court," she said.
"They were tough and we knew they were going to be, but we just had a solid four quarters and did the things we need to do every week.
"A solid start helped and that is something we have been priding ourselves on this year - getting out there and stopping other sides from getting a run on early."
While the Dragons picked up their 16th consecutive win of the season and 18th overall, including last year's grand final triumph over Kangaroo Flat, Turner said the team was not overly mindful of its win-streak.
"We definitely don't think about it too much. I think if we did, it would take our minds off things, so it's the wrong priority," she said.
"It's more about who we've got in front of us and what we need to do to overcome them.
"Today (Saturday), I just liked how we went about things ... getting around each other like we always do, and when things didn't go our way, we just kept our heads up and played our game."
While her predominantly multiple-premiership winning teammates are rapt to have her back on court, no one is happier to be back involved than Turner herself after a frustrating couple of months on the sidelines.
"I hated it as I've actually never really been injured. I hurt my back a bit, but you play through it. But I've never done something like the ankle before," she said.
"I didn't think I was going to be back, to be honest, but I did the rehab and did what I needed to do.
"I'm still getting my fitness back. It will be nice to get it back fully so I can run around in goal defence a bit longer."
Sandhurst will continue its march towards a potential fifth straight premiership against Castlemaine next week.
The Magpies kept their top three hopes alive with a 52-30 win over a gallant Golden Square, which produced one of its best efforts of the season.
A disappointed Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer conceded her side was lucky to escape with only a 16-goal loss, but believed the result would galvanise the playing group ahead of next weekend's clash against South Bendigo.
"From the sidelines, it felt like more than a 16-goal game. They are such a strong team and you can see why they are the best in the league at the moment," she said.
"We will have to work really hard if we are going to compete with them in finals.
"We tried a few things out and had a look at some combinations, but I don't think we executed our game plan well.
"It was good to get players like Tazma (Morris) and Rylee (Connell) on.
"There were patches when we scored quickly, but there were patches where we needed to be more patient with the ball and work through things."
The Bulldogs were without star goal attack Claudia Mawson, as she prepares to represent Victorian Fury at this month's Australian Netball Championships.
Sandhurst was missing star young defender Charlotte Sexton for the same reason.
The Bulldogs are unlikely to be dislodged from second spot in time for finals, unless they drop both of their remaining home and away matches against the Bloods and Maryborough.
At Kyneton, Eaglehawk extinguished the Tigers' slim finals chances with a 59-50 win.
The Hawks were able to reverse a narrow three-goal loss against the Tigers from earlier in the season, setting up the victory with an ultra-impressive 20-12 opening term.
South Bendigo ensured it would play finals with a 74-39 win over Maryborough.
The Bloods sit four points clear of Strathfieldsaye, which lost 60-44 to Kangaroo Flat, and more than 20 in percentage with only two games to play.
The Roos remain two points clear of Castlemaine in the battle for third spot.
