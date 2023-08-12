The Bendigo Braves are the NBL1 South Women 2023 champions.
The Braves overcame adversity to defeat Waverley Falcons 83-78 in an absorbing grand final at Knox on Saturday night.
The grand final win completed a perfect 25-0 season for the Braves and they were crowned champions for the first time since 2018.
Amy Atwell was the hero for the Braves, scoring 36 points to earn the grand final MVP award.
"We made it difficult. Credit to Waverley, they played amazing and took us out of our game that worked for us all year,'' an elated Braves' star Kelly Wilson said after the win.
"I said during the week that resilience is trying to find a way to win whether it's working for us or not and our players stepped up tonight when it mattered most. Obviously, we are very heppy."
Early on it looked like it wasn't going to be the Braves night.
They had a poor start, trailed by as many as 10 points and had star centre and league MVP Meg McKay in foul trouble.
It took a special shooting performance from Amy Atwell to keep the Brave in the game.
Atwell had 11 of the Braves 19 first quarter points and then went to another level early in the second quarter.
The Australian Opals representative hit four three-pointers in the first minutes of the term and added a tip-in to give the Braves a five-point lead.
Remarkably, Atwell had scored 25 of the Braves first 35 points and Bendigo's older fans were having flashbacks to David "DJ" Johnson's 70-point haul in the Bendigo Braves' 1988 grand final win over Bulleen.
The Falcons scored the final six points of the half to lead by one point at the main break.
In the opening minute of the third quarter, McKay was called for her fourth foul of the game.
After not taking a single shot in the opening half, the Braves star went to the bench for the rest of the third quarter.
Her absence put pressure on the Braves' offence, but others stepped up to the challenge.
Atwell continued to score freely, while Cassidy McLean scored nine crucial points for the quarter as Bendigo jumped out to a seven-point advantage.
A late three from Falcons' guard Amelia Todhunter made it a four-point game with one quarter to play.
The Braves made a solid start to the final quarter.
Wilson was at her crafty best and split the defence to score a lay-up, while a rejuvenated McKay scored with her first field goal attempt.
Just when it looked like the Braves could break the game open, Atwell was called for her fifth foul.
She left the game with the Braves up by four points with seven minutes and 12 seconds still remaining on the clock.
With Atwell out of the game and McKay playing with four fouls, all the ducks were aligning the Falcons' way.
The Braves showed their championship mettle.
The final five minutes of the match became a defensive grind.
The Falcons drew within two points, but McKay grabbed a huge offensive rebound and scored before Kasey Burton made an offensive impact by nailing two free throws to extend Bendigo's lead to six.
The gallant Falcons didn't lie down. Five unanswered points drew Waverley to within one point with two minutes remaining.
The final two minutes belonged to the Braves.
They held their nerve, while the Falcons' offensive execution fell apart.
McKay scored from under the basket to make the lead three points with 90 seconds left and then McLean came up with a big defensive play to force a turnover.
The Braves didn't score off their next possession which left the Falcons one last chance to hit a three to force overtime.
The Braves' defence was superb and the Falcons couldn't get a shot away.
The Falcons turned the ball over and from the resulting play McKay was fouled and sent to the free throw line.
What started as a frustrating night for the newly crowned league MVP ended in grand style.
McKay, fittingly, sank both free throws and the Braves celebrated an 83-78 victory.
McLean completed a stellar finals series by scoring 17 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
At age 39, Wilson played all 40 minutes and was outstanding with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
As NBL1 South champions the Braves advance to next weekend's NBL1 National Championships in Perth.
The titles run from Friday to Sunday.
