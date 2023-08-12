Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

Strathfieldsaye 20 acre property sells for over $1.12m at auction

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders agent and auctioneer Martin Skahill was happy with the $1.1 million-plus sale price of a 20 acre property at Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Denton
Elders agent and auctioneer Martin Skahill was happy with the $1.1 million-plus sale price of a 20 acre property at Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Denton

The auction of a house and two 9.8 acre blocks at 311 Bakers Lane, Strathfieldsaye attracted a strong crowd and a sale price of well over a million dollars on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.