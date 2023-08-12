The auction of a house and two 9.8 acre blocks at 311 Bakers Lane, Strathfieldsaye attracted a strong crowd and a sale price of well over a million dollars on Saturday.
The nearly 20 acre estate was set to be offered in two lots if it wasn't snapped up whole but potential buyers got to work straight away with an opening bid of seven figures.
Agent auctioneer Martin Skahill from Elders described the bidding as "fairly brisk".
There could have been more people who were interested but who didn't get a look in, he said, with two parties "competing for it all the way".
The property was passed in at $1,120,000 but then negotiated up to the vendor's undisclosed reserve price.
Local business owners Stacy and Steve, who were the buyers, said they hadn't been very confident of winning the property.
"It's pretty surreal really," Steve said.
"You never know how the whole auction scenario is going to play out."
The couple hadn't spent long seriously looking for a property but always had "an eye open", they said.
They didn't intend to live on the property immediately, they said, but had the idea of building on the unoccupied block sometime "down the line".
23 Jacob Street, North Bendigo
Another large property on two titles attracted keen bidding and a high price when it went under the hammer on Saturday.
The treed three acre allotment at North Bendigo, with a three-bedroom house, had a price guide of $735,000-$805,000 but sold for $900,000, agent Jordan Gardner said.
"It was the big block I think that drew the bidders out," Mr Gardner, chief Ray White auctioneer said.
"The vendors were very, very happy."
15 Creek Street, South Bendigo
Another Ray White property at 15 Creek Street, South Bendigo, had seen strong bidding at auction but was passed in at $390,000.
Mr Gardner said the agents were confident of being able to "close the gap" on the vendor's asking price and sell the place within the next few days.
