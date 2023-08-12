Braves' Megan McKay crowned NBL1 south women's MVP

BENDIGO Braves' star Megan McKay has been crowed the NBL1 south women's most valuable player for the 2023 season.
McKay was among a host of Bendigo winners at the NBL1 awards held on Friday night.
McKay has played 23 of the Braves' 24 games this season and averaged a double-double of 25.0 points and 12.8 rebounds.
She is the competition's leading scorer.
"The position I play, I can't do it on my own. I need a really good set of pass-first guards like Cassidy (McLean) and Kelly (Wilson)," McKay told the Bendigo Advertiser this week.
"And because Amy (Atwell) is such a high calibre shooter, it leaves the key open for me and for our guards to drive and Mark (Alabakov, coach) has done such a good job of designing his team, which is a real credit to him."
McKay was also named in the women's All-Star Five alongside team-mate Kelly Wilson.
Wilson this year had the NBL1 south women's Golden Hands Award renamed in her honour and she won the award that is named after her with her average of 10.2 assists per game.
There was no surprise when the Braves' Mark Alabakov was named the women's coach of the year given he has guided Bendigo to what is so far an undefeated 24-0 season heading into tonight's grand final against Waverley at Knox from 5pm.
Bendigo's Luke Rosendale was named the men's youth player of the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.