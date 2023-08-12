Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Braves' Megan McKay crowned NBL1 south women's MVP

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 12 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McKay.
Megan McKay.

NBL1 WOMEN'S GRAND FINAL: McKay confident tough hit-out will hold Braves in good stead

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.