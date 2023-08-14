A man was fined $100 for shooting a native bird when he appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 7.
Leigh Whyte pleaded guilty to killing a long-billed corella on December 23 last year.
When interviewed by police in March 2023 he said there had been "hundreds and hundreds" of corellas along the creek at the back of his semi-rural property.
Counsel Robert Larkins told the court his client had just planted some ornamental pear trees and large numbers of the birds were descending to eat the bark.
"He fired a shot in the air and did hit one," Mr Larkins said.
"He has absolutely no intention of doing it again."
The court heard the shooting had been captured on a neighbour's CCTV camera, and while the neighbour wasn't home at the time, he had returned and found the dead bird then contacted police.
Asked by Magistrate Ross Maxted if there was tension between the two, Mr Larkins acknowledged there had been.
"Normally in the country you'd walk past that," the magistrate observed.
He also remarked that some wildlife was "quite destructive to private property" and that Mr Whyte "obviously valued" his fruit trees.
While Mr Larkins requested his client receive a small fine without conviction, Mr Maxted convicted Mr Whyte as well as fining him $100.
