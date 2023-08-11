Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Watch

Bendigo, Daylesford and Horsham share six new ambulance staff

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk Ambulance Victoria paramedic Kim Baker in full PPE. File picture by DARREN HOWE
Eaglehawk Ambulance Victoria paramedic Kim Baker in full PPE. File picture by DARREN HOWE

Another 64 new paramedics are starting work with Ambulance Victoria - including recruits sent to Ballarat, Ararat, Horsham, Daylesford and Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.